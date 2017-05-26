New 2017 Slate Of IMUA Officers & Board Members Elected At 87th Annual Meeting

 

NEW YORK - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Braselton, GA was the scene of this year's Inland Marine Underwriters Association (IMUA) Annual Meeting (May 20-24) where over 280 underwriters, brokers, claims personnel and key industry suppliers converged to learn of some of the most pressing issues of concern to the inland marine industry for the upcoming year and beyond.  The 87th IMUA Annual Meeting took place at the Inn at Chateau Elan.

The first order of business was the announcement of the approval of the election results for the 2017 slate of officers. William Rosa, XL Catlin Re was re-elected the associations' Chairman.  Also re-elected were Richard Pye, QBE North America as Deputy Chair and Bruce Jervis, Chubb as Vice Chair.

Commenting on his acceptance Bill Rosa praised the continuing hard work of the IMUA in fulfilling its commitment to advancing the goals of the inland marine industry. He said, "I am extremely honored to continuing serving as the Chairman of such a prestigious organization as the IMUA.  But more importantly, I am proud to be a part of this group of dedicated professionals.  It is extremely gratifying to witness first-hand the incredible progress the association continues to make in developing the talents of so many young members of this association.  I hope to continue to build upon our successes to create an even stronger entity by pursuing all avenues as they relate to the professional development of those who serve this industry."

Also announced was the election of the slate of Board of Directors.  They are:

Class of 2017
Anthony Franco, Swiss Re

Joe Rich, Liberty Mutual

Grace Thomas, Great American

Michelle Sipple, AIG

Class of 2018
Randy Schlosser, Munich Re America

Donald Keahon, Aspen Specialty

Jeff Vetter, Markel Corp.

Jessica Frankovich, Seneca

Sharon Primerano, The Hartford

Class of 2019
Michael Cueman, Zurich

Sheila O'Keeffe, Gen Re

Richard Soja, Tokio Marine

Michelle Hoehn, Travelers

Anthony Falcone, IMU/One Beacon

Kevin O'Brien and Lillian Colson -- the Association's President and CEO and Vice President and Secretary respectively -- were also re-elected.

IMUA is the national association for the commercial inland marine insurance industry.  IMUA serves as the voice of its member companies representing over 90 percent of all commercial inland marine insurers. The association provides its members with comprehensive training and educational programs, including research papers and bulletins, industry analysis and seminars. IMUA was founded in 1930.

