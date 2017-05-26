 
News By Tag
* File Storage
* Cloud
* Managed Services
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Internet
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Skokie
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1
May 2017
313029282726

Prime Telecommunications Launches Cloud-Based File Storage Program To Enhance Business Collaboration

Small to Mid-Sized Companies to Benefit from Data Protection and Universal Access
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
File Storage
Cloud
Managed Services

Industry:
Internet

Location:
Skokie - Illinois - US

Subject:
Features

SKOKIE, Ill. - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Prime Telecommunications, Inc., a leader in unified communications, announced today that the company has launched a cloud-based file syncing and storage program in order to enhance business productivity for their small to medium-sized customers. This program's overarching goal is to streamline daily operations for their customers and enable businesses to collaborate, share, and securely backup business critical files. In recent years, businesses have witnessed the profound flexibility of cloud-based technology and nearly every application has become cloud-friendly. Data storage is a natural fit for this environment and today, Prime Telecommunications is proud to announce their new development.     In essence, this program is about ease-of-collaboration. As businesses grow from small teams to larger organizations, there is a growing need to communicate and collaborate effectively. The problem that central data storage solves is that it gives everyone on the team the ability to immediately retrieve, backup and share mission-critical files in real-time. Salespeople no longer need to wait around for support staff to send them follow-up files for customer contact. Managers can instantly access subordinate data in order to make sure that work is getting accomplished. In sum, everyone can get what they need, when they need it, wherever they are, without having to wait on other people.

         When evaluating cloud-based data storage services, two primary concerns for businesses are security and ease-of-use. One of the pioneers of cloud-based data storage, Dropbox.com, is clearly a simple-to-use solution, yet they lack in security. According to Business Insider, "Nearly 7 million Dropbox usernames and passwords have been hacked, apparently via third-party services that hackers were able to strip the login information from."

This security breach has huge implications for other off-the-shelf data solutions in that they lack the foundational feature of data storage technology; it must keep your company data safe. This is exactly why Prime Telecommunications is actively educating their customers on this type of technology and why they feel compelled to stress the importance of encryption for data to reside safely behind.

         The second key factor is to examine a solution's simplicity and ease-of-use. With many providers data storage can be set up at a secure physical location and a central file repository can work well within the confines of an office. Unfortunately, this falls short for the "71 percent of businesses who require technology that enables their staff to work anywhere, at any time." Solutions that are cloud-based and work independently of employee location are clearly superior.

         "It's become quite clear to us how valuable collaboration is to the health of a business in today's marketplace," stated Vic Levinson, President at Prime Telecommunications. "Today's businesses cannot afford to have staff waiting around, in order to get access to the tools they need, so they can do the job. And that's what we're focused on. We're thrilled to finally have a secure, unifying collaboration tool that we can put in the hands of our customers. We're very excited to release this solution."

About Prime Telecommunications, Inc.

Since 1993, Prime Telecommunications has been working with thousands businesses in the Chicago metropolitan area. Initially, working to assist small companies manage the complexity of telecommunications equipment and services, Prime has evolved into a resource for businesses to put together all of the pieces of the information technology puzzle. From hosted applications to hosted phone services, back up and database management, Prime is all about providing technology solutions for businesses.

For more information on Prime Telecommunications, call (847)329 8600 or visit https://www.primetelecommunications.com.

Contact
AJ Odish
***@tagnational.com
End
Source:Prime Telecommunications
Email:***@tagnational.com
Tags:File Storage, Cloud, Managed Services
Industry:Internet
Location:Skokie - Illinois - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Prime Telecommunications, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share