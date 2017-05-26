News By Tag
Prime Telecommunications Launches Cloud-Based File Storage Program To Enhance Business Collaboration
Small to Mid-Sized Companies to Benefit from Data Protection and Universal Access
When evaluating cloud-based data storage services, two primary concerns for businesses are security and ease-of-use. One of the pioneers of cloud-based data storage, Dropbox.com, is clearly a simple-to-use solution, yet they lack in security. According to Business Insider, "Nearly 7 million Dropbox usernames and passwords have been hacked, apparently via third-party services that hackers were able to strip the login information from."
This security breach has huge implications for other off-the-shelf data solutions in that they lack the foundational feature of data storage technology; it must keep your company data safe. This is exactly why Prime Telecommunications is actively educating their customers on this type of technology and why they feel compelled to stress the importance of encryption for data to reside safely behind.
The second key factor is to examine a solution's simplicity and ease-of-use. With many providers data storage can be set up at a secure physical location and a central file repository can work well within the confines of an office. Unfortunately, this falls short for the "71 percent of businesses who require technology that enables their staff to work anywhere, at any time." Solutions that are cloud-based and work independently of employee location are clearly superior.
"It's become quite clear to us how valuable collaboration is to the health of a business in today's marketplace,"
About Prime Telecommunications, Inc.
Since 1993, Prime Telecommunications has been working with thousands businesses in the Chicago metropolitan area. Initially, working to assist small companies manage the complexity of telecommunications equipment and services, Prime has evolved into a resource for businesses to put together all of the pieces of the information technology puzzle. From hosted applications to hosted phone services, back up and database management, Prime is all about providing technology solutions for businesses.
For more information on Prime Telecommunications, call (847)329 8600 or visit https://www.primetelecommunications.com.
