Marval re-certified to ISO/IEC 20000 standard for 12th consecutive year
Greg Pritchett, Managing Director of Marval, says of the re-certification "We are one of the few organisations in the UK that continue to demonstrate commitment to the ISO/IEC 20000 standard and the consistent delivery of services to our customers. Maintaining this standard by being regularly audited by an independent assessor enables Marval to prove adherence to good practice principles and documented processes in the delivery and support of its IT services."
ISO/IEC 20000 is a formal, international standard (aligned with and underpinned by the ITIL good practice framework) that provides the industry with a benchmark that can be used for auditing and assessing internal and external suppliers across the supply chain and delivering opportunities for service support teams to develop a culture of continual service improvement.
Richard West, Global Service Desk Manager, Marval, "Being an ISO/IEC 20000 certified Service Desk means that we have a benchmark to refer to, and can compare our operations to proven good practices and standards. It endorses consistency in our service delivery, promotes accountability and nurtures a progressive, customer-centric culture. Knowing that they have a good system in place helps our analysts offer exceptional service every time, to all customers, and do that with confidence, following a proven and documented process."
About Marval
Marval is committed to the on-going development of its integrated ITSM software, MSM, consultancy and education. It is a single-source supplier for all ITSM needs, designed to improve service quality, productivity, customer satisfaction and reduce costs.
Marval MSM, is certified as ITIL process compliant to gold level under the AXELOS ITIL Software Scheme and assessed by PinkVERIFY to 15 ITIL processes. The product has also been designed to support ITSM standards such as ISO/IEC 20000.
The ITSM software solution ensures a reliable IT and service infrastructure, increased productivity and adaptability in service provision. It has been implemented by organisations across many diverse sectors worldwide. MSM is used for internal and external customer support and by providers of outsourced and managed services.
Marval is a major practitioner, innovator, thought leader and contributor to good practice and standards in ITSM and is co-author of ITIL and ISO/IEC 20000. It has been helping customers deliver service excellence since 1989 and understands what it takes to become a world-class service team.
