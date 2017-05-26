 
First Three Series of €500m OPEN Cleantech Bond Programme Released

Listing for Bond in Renewable Energy and Clean Technologies Approved by Irish Stock Exchange
 
 
ise 5
ise 5
 
LONDON - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- ·         OPEN Cleantech Income Securities DAC (OPEN Cleantech) lists bond on Irish Stock Exchange

·        -  7% fixed coupon plus variable interest

·        -   OPEN Cleantech invests in innovative high performance renewable energy and clean technology projects

·         -  Total value of OPEN Multi-Currency Medium Term Notes - €500 million

·         -  First Series 2017-01 €50 million 7% Fixed Rate Secured Notes

·         -  Second Series 2017-02 £25 million 7% Fixed Rate Secured Notes

·         -  Third Series 2017-03 $25 million 7% Fixed Rate Secured Notes

·         -  Green Bond market worth US$96.4 billion in 2016

DUBLIN May 29, 2017:    The first three tranches of the OPEN Cleantech €500 Million bond programme have been released after meeting the stringent requirements of the Irish Stock Exchange (ISE).

Aimed at conscientious professional investors seeking a home for their money that offers solid returns, as well as environmental solutions, the OPEN Cleantech Multi-Currency Secured Medium Term Programme was approved on the ISE in December 2016. The first three series of the programme are now listed and trading.

The initial Series 2017-01 - released on May 10 2017 - is for €50 million worth of Notes that are secured on a range of high calibre renewable energy and clean technology projects. Now the next two tranches - Series 2017-02 (£25 million) and Series 2017-03 ($25 million) - are also available to institutions, professional and qualified investors.

The investment objective for the 10-year term bond is to achieve a predictable half-yearly income fixed at 7% per annum; in addition, there is an additional variable income element to further boost the return for the investors (70/30 of the Issuer´s net profits in favour of the investor).

Issued by OPEN Cleantech Income Securities DAC, based in Dublin, Ireland, the Bond follows an income-based strategy in both mature and emerging markets.

Investments are targeted on proven and innovative cleantech and renewable energy technologies, and tangible assets (for example onshore wind and solar photovoltaic plants) which, where available, benefit from government-backed incentives including Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), Feed-in-Tariffs (FiTs) and Renewables Obligations Certificates (ROCs).

OPEN Cleantech also looks for innovative and breakthrough clean technologies (for example biofuels or energy storage) that offer excellent scope for income generation in growing markets.

The Programme involves some of the biggest names in the financial world - Citibank London (Clearing and Settlement), William Fry (Sponsor), Deloitte (Auditor) and Ocorian (Ireland) as the Corporate Services Provider.

Commenting on the release of the first tranche of the OPEN Cleantech Bond, Nick Rickard, Managing Director of OPEN Cleantech Advisors said: "We are very excited to be able to offer investors an ethical way to invest their money that backs environmentally sound projects around the world.

"Professionals in the financial world such as ourselves have the reputation of being hard-nosed, but that does not tell the whole story. We are delighted to be able to work in a sector where we don't just keep an eye on the bottom line, but also have the opportunity to help give the world a sustainable future."

Nick added: "There is no doubt that Green Bonds are a highly popular investment - the sector was worth US$96.4 billion last year. In the first quarter of 2017 green bond issuances had already reached US$28 billion. We expect to see strong growth in the coming years, fed by demand from investors who don't just want to make money, but also want to make a real difference to the world we live in. OPEN Cleantech is one of the visionary companies which lets them do just that through our ethical bond - and we are very happy to be able to do so."

...Ends...

For media enquiries or interview requests please contact ir@opencleantech.com

About OPEN Cleantech

OPEN Cleantech is a global visionary finance company that is offering a new way to invest in cleantech projects and business. Our professional network covers Europe, Asia, The Middle East and the Americas, with a wide range of investment and project opportunities available.

Our investment strategy employs a global approach to global opportunities. With a network reaching across a wide range of countries and industries, we take a value investment approach to projects and businesses which result in added value to society both financially, environmentally and socially.

We do this by investing in renewable energy assets, which can create predictable and secure income streams. In addition, we seek long-term capital growth through investment in equity and debt in the securities of companies who are active in the renewable energy sector and in clean technology markets.

Find out more at www.opencleantech.com (http://www.opencleantech.com/en/)

Media Contact
Alison Eastgate
+44 203 553 1021
***@opencleantech.com
End
Source:OPEN Cleantech Advisors Ltd
Email:***@opencleantech.com
Posted By:***@opencleantech.com Email Verified
