Calling all nonprofits: Cape Coral Community Foundation's June 9 grant program
Christin Collins featured at seminar to empower organizations to do the most good
Navigating the complex funder-nonprofit relationship is vital to mission success. This seminar provides an opportunity to build a better working relationship with one of the largest grantmakers in Cape Coral while attaining a deeper understanding of the process of applying for one of its grants. Attendees will enjoy a training session on building a bridge from fundraising events to major gifts with Christin Collins. Nonprofits that are struggling to raise money for overhead and administrative costs while seeking the benefits of unrestricted gifts will be invited to join the foundation's Nonprofit Partners Program.
Those responsible for funder relationships and fundraising for nonprofit organizations, especially executive directors, are strongly encouraged to attend. Senior development staff and board members are welcome if the executive director is unavailable. The event is presented free of charge through the generous support of the Community Impact Fund at the Cape Coral Community Foundation and The Fundraising Institute. However, advance registration is required to reserve space by calling (239) 542-5594
Cape Coral Community Foundation President and CEO Michael Chatman said, "In addition to learning about how to apply for a grant and our funding priorities for the 2017-2018 grant cycle, you will learn new revenue models to fund your mission. If your funding comes primarily from grants and fundraising events, you need to attend this session for an open, honest conversation."
Featured speaker Christin Collins is one of the leading voices in Southwest Florida philanthropy, and a member of the Global Center for Generosity at Cape Coral Community Foundation Speakers Bureau. Her leadership roles with the Lee Health Foundation and Southwest Florida Wine & Food Fest have helped raise millions of dollars for The Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida.
The Cape Coral Community Foundation is a nonprofit, community organization created through financial gifts by various generous civic-minded companies and individuals. The organization was formed to help donors make a positive impact on their community and beyond. It works to grow philanthropy and strengthen society by encouraging endowments, addressing the public's needs, and providing community leadership. For more information, call 239-542-5594 or visit CapeCoralCF.org.
