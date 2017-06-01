The Personalised Gift Centre - The online marketplace taking the country by storm

Birmingham-based entrepreneur Sharon Hobbs is taking the personalised gift market by storm.

The Personalised Gift Centre Logo Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Personalised

• Gift

• Centre Industry:

• Retail Location:

• Birmingham - West Midlands - England Subject:

• Websites BIRMINGHAM, England - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- We've all experienced this at some point. A birthday or holiday is coming up, we need to get a gift, but what in the world do we buy them?



Well, that's where The Personalised Gift Centre steps in!



The Personalised Gift Centre is an online marketplace for buying and selling customisable gifts. Sharon, Director of The Personalised Gift Centre came up with the idea when she noticed a massive number of people who wanted to sell personalised gifts online, and other websites such as eBay just didn't have a personal touch.



After months of intense development, the website is launching publicaly on Saturday, 3rd of June 2017 and sellers and buyers on the site alike are excited to see their small community transformed into an international marketplace of real people selling truly personal products.



Buyers and sellers alike have been flooding in to pitch in their ideas and give their feedback.



Thomas Jackson, head of the technical team in charge of development has stated "In many ways, I'm not surprised by the success of the site as a product of hard work, determination and most of all taking into account everyone's great ideas, but on the other hand I'm really proud and impressed. We've already upsized to 5 times the size we were since the initial launch and will continue to upsize at the request of our brilliant sellers and customers. After looking at other similar sites, I strongly believe we have the formula nailed for something truly personal, homemade, community driven yet professional. Technically speaking we can see interest in the site doubling month by month, and I can't wait to see the results after our official launch campaign!"



You can check the website out for yourself and sign up for free at End -- We've all experienced this at some point. A birthday or holiday is coming up, we need to get a gift, but what in the world do we buy them?Well, that's where The Personalised Gift Centre steps in!The Personalised Gift Centre is an online marketplace for buying and selling customisable gifts. Sharon, Director of The Personalised Gift Centre came up with the idea when she noticed a massive number of people who wanted to sell personalised gifts online, and other websites such as eBay just didn't have a personal touch.After months of intense development, the website is launching publicaly on Saturday, 3rd of June 2017 and sellers and buyers on the site alike are excited to see their small community transformed into an international marketplace of real people selling truly personal products.Buyers and sellers alike have been flooding in to pitch in their ideas and give their feedback.Thomas Jackson, head of the technical team in charge of development has stated "In many ways, I'm not surprised by the success of the site as a product of hard work, determination and most of all taking into account everyone's great ideas, but on the other hand I'm really proud and impressed. We've already upsized to 5 times the size we were since the initial launch and will continue to upsize at the request of our brilliant sellers and customers. After looking at other similar sites, I strongly believe we have the formula nailed for something truly personal, homemade, community driven yet professional. Technically speaking we can see interest in the site doubling month by month, and I can't wait to see the results after our official launch campaign!"You can check the website out for yourself and sign up for free at https://thepersonalisedgiftcentre.com