Colleen M. Garlick Awarded "Rookie of the Year" by the CBA Young Lawyers Section

 
 
NEW HAVEN, Conn. - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Attorney Colleen M. Garlick was honored by the Connecticut Bar Association Young Lawyers Section (CBA-YLS) as the "Rookie of the Year" for her outstanding achievements during the past bar year. Ms. Garlick is a litigation attorney with the Connecticut law firm Neubert, Pepe & Monteith, P.C.

Ms. Garlick served as the co-chair of the Connecticut Bar Association Young Lawyers Section Litigation Committee for the 2016-2017 bar year. She has been recognized as "Rookie of the Year" for her contributions to the CBA-YLS and Litigation Committee, including her work planning litigation CLEs and networking events for young lawyers. Ms. Garlick continues to be active in the CBA-YLS and was recently appointed Law School Outreach Director on the CBA-YLS Executive Committee, for the 2017-2018 bar year.

The Connecticut Bar Association Young Lawyers Section's primary goals are the promotion of justice, the encouragement of public service, and the promotion of diversity and education of young lawyers and newly admitted practitioners.

Ms. Garlick's practice includes construction law and design professionals liability, medical malpractice and hospital liability defense, healthcare law and taxation, trusts and estates. She represents engineers and other construction professionals and defends hospitals, doctors, and physicians' groups.

About Neubert, Pepe & Monteith

Neubert, Pepe & Monteith, P.C. is a general practice law firm located in New Haven, Connecticut with offices in Fairfield, Connecticut and White Plains, New York (www.npmlaw.com). Our team of twenty-seven attorneys possesses the exceptional legal and professional skills required to meet clients' objectives. The team's depth, talent, and dedication to client success allows Neubert, Pepe & Monteith to better serve clients locally and nationally.

Contact
Adrian O. Sterling
