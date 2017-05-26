17-year-old Entrepreneur Releases Signature Apparel Collection To Benefit Mental Health Organizations Serving Urban Communities
Faceless Legend to Donate Fifty Percent of Sales From "The Faceless Tee" Collection To Mental Health Organizations Serving Urban Communities
"Faceless Legend was birthed out of my own struggle with depression and anxiety. I would take a notebook and sort of just zone out; not even thinking that anyone would actually see what was inside of this book one day." says Jay Rodriguez, Founder of Faceless Legend "Things eventually got really bad and I was admitted to a mental health facility. I remember sitting there surrounded by kids from different backgrounds who had been in this facility for weeks (in some cases they'd been there for months) and it hit me that what I was experiencing was bigger than just me and that I wanted to do something."
According to the Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health, African Americans are 20% more likely to experience serious mental health problems than the general population. Studies also show creative therapy has proven effective in improving both mental and physical health. Through partnerships with various organizations, Faceless Legend seeks to provide creative outlets and resources for patients to express themselves while on the road to recovery.
"We're all born with an innate desire to express ourselves but it takes a certain level of confidence to push past the doubt and fear of what others may think. The legends that have and will continue to inspire the collection are all "Faceless" not only because it's the name of the brand but to encourage people to focus less on what these individuals look like and more on what these individuals have created through the adversity they've faced."
"The Faceless Tee" Collection available in unisex sizes Small to XXL is available for retail purchase at www.FacelessLegend.com. Beyond donating proceeds from the Faceless Collection, the brand will also donate 20% of proceeds from sales of all other items, retailing between $15-$30, to further its reach in the communities served.
To view the collection and learn more about Faceless Legend, please visit FacelessLegend.com.
Contact
Maurice Starks
Wagner and Company
***@wagnerandcompany.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse