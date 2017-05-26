Logo VG

--Retinal disease pharmaceutical sales will reach $17.38bn in 2020, a new visiongain study predictsA new report by visiongain forecasts the overall world market for treating age-related macular degeneration (AMD or ARMD), diabetic retinopathy (DR) and other disorders of the retina will reach $17.38bn in 2020. That revenue forecast and others appear in Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases: World Drug Industry and Market 2016-2026, published in March 2016.Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and other retinal diseases market is growing rapidly in pharmaceutical industry worth multi-billion dollar sector. That updated report provides the detailed analysis and opportunities in wet AMD, dry AMD and diabetic retinopathy (DR) sector. Many pharmaceutical companies are aiming to develop more effective drugs with different mechanism of action to treat wet AMD. At present there are no drugs in the market for dry AMD, although dry age-related macular degeneration (dAMD) is more common than wet AMD (wAMD). Currently, there are many drugs in pipeline to treat dry AMD. The breakthrough in dry AMD sector for drug to get approved is expected to happen in next 5 years, visiongain estimates. The report includes analysis and revenue forecasting for top 5 drugs in wet AMD drug market. In 2015, Eylea became number one drug in retinal diseases market leaving behind Lucentis.There are unmet needs remaining in retinal diseases sector and pharmaceutical companies are aiming to meet these needs within the next ten years. Companies seek to improve upon the standard of care (SOC) treatment for wAMD, whilst developing new therapies for dry AMD and other retinal diseases such as diabetic retinopathy (DR) and retinal vein occlusion (RVO). The retinal disease overall market is expected to keep growing for the next 10 years as current promising pipeline candidates attain approvals. Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases: World Drug Industry and Market 2016-2026 provides an analysis of this fast-growing market in 2015, as well as forecasting the prospects for revenue growth over the period 2016-2026.Shruti Tayal, a pharmaceutical industry analyst in visiongain, said: "The AMD and other retinal diseases market is dominated by Lucentis and Eylea, which collectively represented 72.4% of revenues for the base year. By the end of 2020, visiongain anticipates the market will have surged ahead with a CAGR of 10.2% to reach revenues of $17.38bn. Use of both Lucentis and Eylea will rapidly spread into other retinal disease indications, providing the main driver for the market in this period.In the second half of the forecast period, growth in the wet AMD segment will increasingly be driven by uptake of new products, including new combination regimens based on blocking of multiple pathways. However, the segment is mature relative to other retinal disease markets, and visiongain believes that growth rates will be moderate, as an increasing proportion of the patient population is addressed by new treatments"That updated report shows revenue forecasts to 2026 at overall world market, disease submarket, product (brand) and national level. First it gives revenue predictions to 2026 for four therapeutic submarkets at world level:· Wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD)· Dry AMD (dAMD)· Diabetic retinopathy (DR)· Other retinal diseases (grouped forecast).That study then predicts revenues of five prominent drugs to 2026: Lucentis, Eylea, Avastin, Visudyne and Jetrea.Research, data and analyses cover activities of Roche, Novartis, Bayer, Regeneron, Allergan, Valeant and other developers, manufacturers and marketers of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. Analyses cover leaders and other organisations for retinal medicines.That new study also discusses R&D and commercial news, shows two research interviews and predicts revenues to 2026 in 11 leading national markets. The work analyses the United States (US), Western Europe (Italy, Spain, Germany, the UK and France), Japan and BRIC countries (Brazil, Russia, India and China).Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases: World Drug Industry and Market 2016-2026 adds to visiongain's analyses on industries and markets in healthcare. Together those studies cover pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, medical devices, outsourced services and biotechnologies.