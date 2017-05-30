News By Tag
* Italian
* Food
* Wholesale
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Italian Food Joy, the marketplace specialising in Italian food, inaugurates its new Wholesale page
Born to be a small paradise for refined consumers, now the marketplace turns towards the world of professionals.
The marketplace is based on timed store windows dedicated to each individual producer. The companies that have chosen this distribution channel are all family-run artisan companies: they produce high-quality Italian delicacies. During the year, all the best Italian food products are proposed on a rotational basis. Up to now the marketplace has been appreciated by gourmets and the founders believe it's time to go further, including the professional market. This is why has been created the "Wholesale" page.
Once a week, the food products are dispatched by the producer directly to the customer in 48/72 hours. This ensures that products, in particular fresh ones, maintain all their flavours and preserve their natural goodness. Furthermore small producers working with Italian Food Joy sell only foods that are available or that are in season. For chefs, restaurants, caterers, is an excellent chance to choose high quality and healthy Italian foods.
http://www.italianfoodjoy.com/
Contact
Giorgio Barbero
***@italianfoodjoy.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse