Industry News





Italian Food Joy, the marketplace specialising in Italian food, inaugurates its new Wholesale page

Born to be a small paradise for refined consumers, now the marketplace turns towards the world of professionals.
 
 
vanr23r
vanr23r
TORINO, Italy - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- www.italianfoodjoy.com presents the new "Wholesale" page. Professionals can now choose the best italian foods displayed in the retail website. Wholesale page visitors have just to complete and submit the form to receive a "bespoke quotation" (answer and quote within 3 or 4 working days). Price can be 14% to 40% off, if compared with prices that you currently see on the retail website.

The marketplace is based on  timed store windows dedicated to each individual producer. The companies that have chosen this distribution channel  are all family-run artisan companies: they produce high-quality Italian delicacies. During the year, all the best Italian food products are proposed on a rotational basis. Up to now the marketplace has been appreciated  by gourmets and the founders believe it's time to go further, including the professional market. This is why has been created the "Wholesale" page.

Once a week, the food products are dispatched by the producer directly to the customer in 48/72 hours. This ensures  that  products, in particular fresh ones, maintain all their flavours and preserve their natural goodness. Furthermore small producers working with Italian Food Joy sell only foods that are available or that are in season. For chefs, restaurants, caterers, is an excellent chance to choose high quality and healthy Italian foods.

http://www.italianfoodjoy.com/wholesale/

Contact
Giorgio Barbero
***@italianfoodjoy.com
End
Source:
Email:***@italianfoodjoy.com
Posted By:***@italianfoodjoy.com Email Verified
Jun 05, 2017 News



