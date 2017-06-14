 
News By Tag
* Legal Administrators
* Innovative Computing Systems
* Cyberattacks
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Francisco
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1
May 2017
313029282726

Innovative Computing Systems President Speaks at ALA East Bay Chapter

 
SAN FRANCISCO - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Innovative Computing Systems, a Los Angeles-based legal technology company, is proud to announce that its chief executive officer and founder, Michael Kemps, will be speaking on the topic of cybersecurity and the legal industry on June 14, 2017.

"Cyberattacks against law firms continue to increase. I am honored to be invited by the East Bay Chapter of the Association of Legal Administrators to speak on such a poignant topic, and provide whatever advice and guidance I can to help protect their clients," said CEO Michael Kemps.

Details of the convention and Michael Kemps' speaking session are as follows:

Date:
June 14, 2017

Time:
Noon—1 PM

Location:
Laughlin, Falbo, Levy & Moresi LLP

555 12th Street, Suite 1900

Oakland, CA 94607

About Innovative Computing Systems, Inc.

Innovative Computing Systems, Inc., has primarily focused on the technology needs of law firms since 1989, and those skill sets have been sought out by entities such as municipalities, corporate environments and professional services organizations. Innovative Computing Systems takes a best-of-breed approach to all its offerings. Innovative Computing Systems selects only premier technology partners to provide solutions to its clients and is committed to maintaining long-term strategic relationships with them to ensure the highest levels of success, both in productivity and with IT initiatives proper. Learn more by visiting www.innovativecomp.com.

Contact
William Pate
Innovative Computing Systems
wpate@innovativecomp.com
End
Source:Innovative Computing Systems
Email:***@innovativecomp.com Email Verified
Tags:Legal Administrators, Innovative Computing Systems, Cyberattacks
Industry:Legal
Location:San Francisco - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Innovative Computing Systems, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share