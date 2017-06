Innovative Computing Systems President Speaks at ALA East Bay Chapter

Contact

-- Innovative Computing Systems, a Los Angeles-based legal technology company, is proud to announce that its chief executive officer and founder, Michael Kemps, will be speaking on the topic of cybersecurity and the legal industry on June 14, 2017."Cyberattacks against law firms continue to increase. I am honored to be invited by the East Bay Chapter of the Association of Legal Administrators to speak on such a poignant topic, and provide whatever advice and guidance I can to help protect their clients," said CEO Michael Kemps.Details of the convention and Michael Kemps' speaking session are as follows:June 14, 2017Noon—1 PMLaughlin, Falbo, Levy & Moresi LLP555 12th Street, Suite 1900Oakland, CA 94607Innovative Computing Systems, Inc., has primarily focused on the technology needs of law firms since 1989, and those skill sets have been sought out by entities such as municipalities, corporate environments and professional services organizations. Innovative Computing Systems takes a best-of-breed approach to all its offerings. Innovative Computing Systems selects only premier technology partners to provide solutions to its clients and is committed to maintaining long-term strategic relationships with them to ensure the highest levels of success, both in productivity and with IT initiatives proper. Learn more by visiting www.innovativecomp.com