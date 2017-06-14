News By Tag
Innovative Computing Systems President Speaks at ALA East Bay Chapter
"Cyberattacks against law firms continue to increase. I am honored to be invited by the East Bay Chapter of the Association of Legal Administrators to speak on such a poignant topic, and provide whatever advice and guidance I can to help protect their clients," said CEO Michael Kemps.
Details of the convention and Michael Kemps' speaking session are as follows:
Date:
June 14, 2017
Time:
Noon—1 PM
Location:
Laughlin, Falbo, Levy & Moresi LLP
555 12th Street, Suite 1900
Oakland, CA 94607
About Innovative Computing Systems, Inc.
Innovative Computing Systems, Inc., has primarily focused on the technology needs of law firms since 1989, and those skill sets have been sought out by entities such as municipalities, corporate environments and professional services organizations. Innovative Computing Systems takes a best-of-breed approach to all its offerings. Innovative Computing Systems selects only premier technology partners to provide solutions to its clients and is committed to maintaining long-term strategic relationships with them to ensure the highest levels of success, both in productivity and with IT initiatives proper. Learn more by visiting www.innovativecomp.com.
Contact
William Pate
Innovative Computing Systems
wpate@innovativecomp.com
