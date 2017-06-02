Country(s)
Hemel Hempstead Demonstrates Great Connectivity
Statistics to support Hemel Hempstead's enviable connectivity include:
-The town centre is 2 miles from J8 M1 and 5 miles J20 from M25.
- It takes 26 minutes by train to London Euston.
- 2.85 million commuter journeys take place each year to/from Hemel Hempstead.
- 14.6 miles is the average distance travelled to work.
- There are 73 bus routes.
- It takes 20 mins to drive to Luton Airport, 30 minutes to Heathrow, 45 minutes to Stansted and 65 minutes Gatwick, to travel anywhere in the world.
Just 2 miles from junction 8 of the M1, and 5 miles from junction 20 of the M25, key motorways are right on Hemel Hempstead's doorstep; getting to the Midlands and North of England is equally as simple as going South. This connectivity is appealing in terms of accessing customers, employees and suppliers.
David Macpherson, Regional General Manager for Martin Brower UK Ltd and a Hemel Hempstead Business Ambassador reports, "Our organisation has been based at Maylands for over 34 years. We employ nearly 500 staff in Hemel Hempstead, between our Distribution Centre and our Head Office. The Distribution Centre is strategically located for delivering to over 450 restaurants, half of which are within the confines of the M25."
Hemel Hempstead also benefits from having London Heathrow, Gatwick, Luton and Stansted airports all within easy reach, ensuring that it acts as a globally connected centre. One can be in London Euston in half an hour by train, making it a fast and easy commute into and from the capital. This connectivity makes it effectively a part of the 'London experience' which is hugely attractive to investors and businesses as the city expands.
What's less well known is the fabulous countryside that Hemel Hempstead sits within, just 10 minutes' drive from the town centre. With a third of the borough of Dacorum designated as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty we are surrounded by attractive countryside with the smaller market towns of Tring and Berkhamsted just 'up the road'. Within The Chilterns, one has access to many walks and bike rides, opportunities for picnics and visits to the area's historic houses.
Gary Stringer, Place Manager for the Hemel Hempstead Business Ambassadors said, "Hemel Hempstead has always been perfectly placed for business, dating back to the Industrial Revolution with the Grand Union Canal providing a gateway between the Capital and the industrial Midlands. Looking to the future the recently announced Hertfordshire Enviro-Tech Enterprise Zone will provide a source of funding and make a significant contribution via Hertfordshire LEP, to plan for infrastructure improvements to Maylands, working with Highways to secure medium and long term solutions to ensure growth is sustainable."
