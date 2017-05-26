News By Tag
Expats innovating online businesses
When the new expats arrive and start to look at making a living they are quickly faced with the reality that the wages in their new home is very different from what they are used to and is not enough to sustain an acceptable standard of living. Some also find that the skills they were paid well for in their home country does not apply where they are now because of cultural differences.
Some expats return home but most have taken it upon themselves to go into business for themselves in innovative ways. Most ow consider themselves world citizens and has started online businesses in new and exciting ways. Some use their knowledge of their home country mixed with what they learn in their new home and start an online import export business now knowing both markets.
Others start online ad driven sites such as Descubrelo Revista En Linea where they write great articles and get paid per page view buy advertisers through Google's Adsense system.
For future expats that worried about their economic future more and more options are now available for them to go into business for themselves through the internet and the fast advancing technology.
For more information visit us @ https://Descubrelo.mx
