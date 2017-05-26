 
Enter Now To Win The World's Only Pair of Shelby GT350X Mustangs!

The 2017 Mustang Dream Giveaway grand prize package features two one-of-a-kind Shelby GT350X Mustangs. Tax-deductible donations made at www.dreamgiveaway.com support several worthwhile charities through donations to New Beginning Children's Homes.
 
 
The pair of matching Shelby GT350X Mustangs are one-of-a-kind.
GRAVETTE, Ark. - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- The 2017 Mustang Dream Giveaway®, a nationwide drawing sponsored by New Beginning Children's Homes–a charitable organization, has officially launched! The winner of this extraordinary prize package will receive the world's only pair of Shelby GT350X Mustangs plus $45,000 cash for taxes!

The Grand Prize: The first half of the grand prize is a genuine, licensed Shelby Mustang GT350CR transformed by Dream Giveaway into the only 1965 GT350X in the world. Thanks to a licensing agreement with Carroll Shelby's Shelby United, the continuation-series 1965 Shelby Mustang GT350CR is now being produced in extremely limited numbers. This extremely desirable Mustang comes finished in Oxford White with a Lightning Blue stripe package. It is powered by a supercharged, 670-horsepower Ford Racing 5.0L "Coyote" engine and features a five-speed-overdrive manual transmission, coil-over suspension and oversized disc brakes. This muscle Mustang was handcrafted with more than 2,000 hours of work at the Classic Recreations facility in Yukon, Oklahoma, and will be documented in the Shelby Worldwide registry. Some other features include a custom high-rise hood, authentic Carroll Shelby exterior fiberglass enhancements, 17x8-inch aluminum front wheels, TMI sport bucket seats, GT350X floor mats, and much more!

The second half of the grand prize is the world's only 2017 Shelby GT350X. Dream Giveaway partnered with Steeda Autosports to create the ultimate Mustang experimental supercar. This Mustang produces 875 horsepower and 660 lb-ft of torque. The secret to the GT350X's insane horsepower is a 2.9L Whipple twin-screw supercharger, which delivers dense oxygen into Ford's amazing, new flat-plane crank V-8. The 2017 Shelby GT350X is also equipped with a full complement of Steeda Autosports' suspension modifications, which transforms this Mustang with improved handling and vehicle control. The 2017 Shelby GT350X has one-of-a-kind upgrades, including a brushed-aluminum GT350X grille emblem, Lighting Blue "supercharged" side rocker stripes, Whipple Supercharger callouts on the hood, Steeda G-TRAC suspension fender badges, one-off GT350X sill plates and dash plaque, GT350X wheel center caps, and more!

To enter to win this never-before-seen prize package, the general public can simply call toll-free to (866) 600-0646 or enter online at www.dreamgiveaway.com/dg/mustang.

New Beginning Children's Homes (NBCH), the sponsor of this giveaway, is a 501(c)3 provider of family-style long-term residential care with a mission to provide foster children a safe and faith-centered family atmosphere where they can heal, grow, and be loved while working through difficult life issues. In addition to the funding they receive, NBCH will provide grants to several worthwhile charities, including Disabled American Veterans, National Guard Educational Foundation, Smile Network International, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Bright Pink and Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries.

For low-res and high-res photography and video assets, please contact Kim Meyers.

A 2017 Mustang Dream Giveaway spokesperson is available for press interviews for traditional print, broadcast, and radio media and digital-only sites. Please contact Kim Meyers to arrange a press interview.

