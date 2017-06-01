South Carolina Licensing & Regulations To Be Sued for Violating Animal Protections Rights in SC

Media Contact

-- Triumph Donnelly Studios LLCTucson, AZSouth Carolina:Release: The South Carolina Licensing & Regulations Commission, headed by Emily Farr appointed by Governor Nikki Haley in 2016 her Commision will be the subject of a Civil Lawsuit for their Veterinary Medical Board's Commission failure to protect a Movie Cat from very inept medical surgery by Seneca Animal Hospital LLC in South Carolina. Triumph Donnelly Stuidos Movie Cat "Big Boy" was subjected to very inept medical procedures, wrong drug medications and very inept surgery to save his life from a Urinary Blockage. Because of the ineptness by Seneca Animal Hospital in South Carolina, which almost caused the Move Cat to die, cost Triumph Donnelly Studios LLC another $3,200.00 to save his life. This cost is over the amount of $2,095.00 paid by Triumph Donnelly Stuidos LLC to save "Big Boys' Life, to Seneca Animal Hospital which this very inept alleged Veterinary Hospital failed to do. Exec Chairman DJ Donnelly stated today" My office has requested of Mark Lee Moore the Owner of Seneca Animal Hospital a full refund of $2,095.00 three time formally in writing because of their very inept medical procedures which almost cost our Movie Cat "Big Boys" life, he is a co-star in the Up-Coming Vendetta Vette (c) Movie Trailer.In March of 2016, Triumph Donnelly Studios filed a formal and warranted complaint on this alleged Veterinary Hospital for the above reasons as stated in this release. Since Triumph Donnelly Studios had to" pay an additional $3,200.00 to the Greenville Veterinary Specialists who save his life", Donnelly stated. By adding Donnelly also stated "once "Big Boy" was admitted they stated "who did these medical procedures? did they take xrays of these very large "stones" in his urninary track"? Once Donnelly heard this he approved immediate surgery to save "Big Boys" life. The very professional and excellent Medical Veterinary Hospital at this upscale Veterinary Specialist Hospital in Greenville, SC stated"who did these stiches, they look like a child did these stiches". After several days of medical procedures to save his life as stated by Donnelly, Triumph Donnelly Studios Cat Cast Memeber had been saved which Donnelly thanked "God" and the Veternarians at Greenville Veterinary Specialists. Donnelly stated, "it cost $3,200.00 to save "Big Boy" from this very inept Seneca Animal Hospital, so the complaint to the SC Dept of Licensing and Regulations Complaint No.2016-21 is warranted. "Triumph Donnelly Studios LLC supplied extensive evidence of Seneca Animal Hospitals ineptness which almost caused the life of our Movie Cat", Donnelly Stated. The complaint went on for over 7 plus months, one alleged initial presentation of the complaint to their so-called Veterinary Medical Board was posponed with no new date, this Dept refused to produce documents on the insurance carrier for this Seneca Veterinary Hospital, even after producing a SC Freedom of Information Act RequestRita Melton, Lesia Kudelka, Pleas Fagile and others all associated with this so-called complaint process as stated by Donnelly today" was a joke", "they protect questionalbe Veternarians and do not protect animals in South Carolina", which is very, very evident how they handled our complaint No. 2016-21. My office is not only appalled on how Emily Farr allows her Commission to Protect very questionable Veterinarians in South Carolina via her alleged staff of Medial Experts Donnelly stated, "we almost lost our Movie Cat, this so-called Commission Mission Statement states via Emliy Farr " Office of General Counsel states" The mission of the Dept of Labor, Licensing & Regulations is to promote the "health" "safety" and "well-being"of the "public" through "regulations", "licensing":ENFORCEMENT""training" and "education".. Donnelly stated today, "this is very clear and evident that The South Carolina Dept of Licensing & Regulations promotes "false advertising along with this Seneca Animal Hospital". Donnelly also stated, " God let this happen for a reason, South Carolina has one of the Countries "worst animal laws and protections in the County.Triumph Donnelly Studios LLC as of June 1, 2017 has included The South Carolina Dept of Licensing & Regulations in the lawsuit for damages along with other Defendant Seneca Animal Hospital LLC. Donnelly stated" the monetary damages have just increased by adding this SC Commission, my office is now in consultations with Power Law Firms for Animal Protections Rights and my office will be advised on which legal recourse is best against said Defendant's Donnelly stated, "cats ,dogs, horses and all other types of animals in South Carolina under "The Big Boy Law" will protect animals in South Carolina from this "horror" happening to them and their owners in South Carolina".EndPress RelationsJennifer CulverTriumph Donnelly Studios LLC(c) vendetta vette all rights reserved