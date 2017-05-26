San Francisco Black Film Festival XIX, June 15-18 Just the Facts
SF Black Film Festival XIX at various venues in San Francisco, giving you "A Tour of San Francisco," shares some facts about the overall festival and public service announcements for you to share on social media. Join the fun in San Francisco @SFBFF.
SF Black Film Festival Various Venues Give a "Tour of San Francisco."
San Francisco Black Film Festival XIX Fact Sheet
The San Francisco Black Film Festival XVIII will be held at various venues in San Francisco, June 15-18, 2017. The family-friendly priced tickets will be sale June 6, 2017. They can be found at the festival website: www.sfbff.org. The San Francisco Black Film Festival is open to everyone. It's an opportunity for all multicultural Bay Area residents and visitors to San Francisco see the worldwide African Diaspora from an affirming perspective. The San Francisco Film Festival films and venues can be found at www.sfbff.org. Family friendly priced tickets are $10-$50 (All Acess Festival Pass).
Venues to date include: The Fillmore Heritage Center, The African American Arts and Cultural Complex, DeYoung Museum, SPUR, The Marines' Memorial Club and Hotel, The San Francisco War Memorial and Performing Arts Center, and The Potrero Stage. The San Francisco Black Film Festival venues give its audience a "Tour of San Francisco."
A media briefing will be held to discuss the overall film festival and will be followed by a VIP Reception and Film Screening sponsored by Maison Noire Américainefounded by Robin Bates and Constance Bryan. Writer/Director Mame-Fatou Niang will be in attendance. "Mariannes Noires" examines the issue of racial identity in France. Recent violence and growing nationalism in France have brought fierce debates about the country's identity to the forefront. In "Mariannes Noires", seven different French-born women of African descent confront their own unique identities and challenge the expectations of French society. The San Francisco Black Film Festival will send out a media advisory outlining the evening that will include the screening of the film.
Veterans & Father's Day Salute Sunday June 18
"Love Separated in Life…Love Reunited in Honor (https://vimeo.com/218290377)" will be featured among short military themed documentaries. San Francisco Black Film Festival's own, Jackie Wright, who has helped with publicity, media relations and program development since 2011 has her first foray into filmmaking with a film that will anchor an event honoring veterans and fathers. Wright, who has been instrumental in garnering such films as Mario Van Peeble's, "Black, White, & Blues," Robert Townsend's "In The Hive" and Hollywood Producer Randell Emmett's work that has included celebrities such as rapper "50 Cent," Lynn Whitfield, Ray Liotta, and others, has written and directed "Love Separated In Life…Love Reunited in Honor." The fifteen minute documentary co-directed and edited by Jack LiVolsi tells the story of her father's death March 9, 1964 as an honor guard for Secretary of Defense Robert S. McNamara before the excalation of the Vietnam War. His orders to serve were initiated under Commander and Chief President John F. Kennedy. A journey of revelations including a trip to Vietname unfold after the Wright Family exhume Sp5 Wyley Wright Jr. from a segregated grave and rebury him at Arlington National Cemetery along with his wife, Ouida F. Wright, who died March 9, 1970, six years after her husband on the same month and day of his death.
@SFBFF Films Include (partial list):
"Sankofa…Connecting the Dots"-Damon Jamal (director/photographer)-40 minutes- is a documentary based on a historic California Trade Mission to Durban, South Africa, during the inaugural Essence Magazine & City of Durban's "Essence Durban Festival" in November 2016. Jamal, an LA based filmmaker, recognized by the San Francisco 7 Day Film Festival as "Best Directors" whose work has included a plethora of music videos including R& B and hip hop artists such as E-40, Tyga, Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, French Montana and many others, uses his camera to express the close to the heart experience he and others had during the trade mission that was not only about economic empowerment but matters of the heart as well. From business concepts to the arts to the pulse on the street, "Sankofa…Connecting the Dots" lives up its name. Following the screening of the film at SPUR, an organization dedicated to "Ideas and Action For a Better City," there will be a panel discussion "Doing Business in Africa for Commerce and Healing." Panelist to date will include Damon Jamal, San Franciscan Roland Washington, producer of the film and sponsor of the California Trade Mission to Durban, South Africa, and Florida A&M Professor Brian Sims, Associate Professor in the Department of Psychology, who has led several student and faculty trips to Africa.
A Path to Excellence (http://sfbff.org/wordpress/a-path-to-excellence)-by Carl Borack (24m)- Olympians paying it forward teaching inner city kids fencing to elevate their goals in life, in sport, in academia, in life.
Taking Israel- (http://sfbff.org/wordpress/taking-israel) (55m, Israel, U S A) dir. by Vincent Singleton- This documentary chronicles the experiences of over 200 African American students in Israel over a fifteen-year period.
