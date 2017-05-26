Country Summer Music Festival Comes to Northern California June 16-18
Northern California's biggest country music festival and Sonoma County's biggest party features 14 top country music artists
Headliners on the Chevy Silverado main stage are megastar country music hit makers -- Thomas Rhett on June 16, Darius Rucker on June 17 and Justin Moore and Randy Houser on June 18.
In addition to Rhett, the June 16, lineup includes Maddie & Tae, Michael Ray, William Michael Morgan and Ned LeDoux.
In addition to Rucker, the June 17 lineup includes Montgomery Gentry, A Thousand Horses, Aaron Watson and Clare Dunn.
In addition to Moore and Houser, Cam, a bold, new contemporary country artist, performs June 18. Canaan Smith opens the show.
In between main acts on Chevy Silverado stage, hometown favorites perform on the Santa Rosa Stage. The lineup includes American Honey on June 16; Ryan Scripps on June 17; and The Scotty Mac Band on June 18.
In the heart of scenic Wine Country, Country Summer has become a destination country music festival, a country music celebration with top artists, attractions, food and libations to please every palette – from Bud Light for beer drinkers to wine and spirits at the Kendall-Jackson Wine Garden, Jack Daniel's Saloon and Tito's Handmade Vodka Bar.
The Marketplace, an indoor shopping extravaganza featuring Western Wear, high-end jewelry, unique food products and other merchandise, is a new attraction in 2017. The Country Summer Country Club, a members-only, indoor VIP destination, is another new attraction this year. Membership is limited to 350 guests each day. Membership, open to ticketholders, is $79 per day or $225 for all three days.
Country Summer gates open at noon, and music begins at 1:30 p.m. each day of the festival. Tickets are on sale now. General admission tickets are $79 per day; three-day admission passes are $209.
Single-day reserved seat tickets start from $109. The Pit offers a limited number of standing room only tickets up close to the stage. Single-day pit passes are $119.
To purchase tickets, go www.countrysummer.com, visit the fairgrounds box office or call 800-514-3849 to order by phone.
Country Summer is a collaboration between Impact Entertainment and Amaturo Sonoma Media Group – local owner of Froggy 92.9 and other radio stations serving Sonoma County.
Alan Jacoby, executive producer, and Lawrence Amaturo, owner of Sonoma Media group, had a vision to create an annual country music spectacular that would be the foremost of its kind in Northern California. In 2016, the event attracted more than 27,000 fans from 35 states and four foreign countries and was voted Press Democrat's Best Music Festival of the year.
Event sponsors include the Bay Area Chevrolet Dealers, Bud Light, Friedman's Home Improvement, Les Schwab Tire Centers, Kendall-Jackson, Mary's Pizza Shack, River Rock Casino, Jack Daniel's, Montgomery Village, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Interstate All Battery Center, Papé Material Handling, Cattlemens, Harris Ranch, Creams, Xfinity, Visit Santa Rosa and Froggy 92.9.
