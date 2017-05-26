 

Dealer Teamwork Receives US Patent for Automotive Digital Marketing Technology

New patent provides valuable intellectual property protection
 
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Dealer Teamwork, a digital marketing pioneer, and automotive industry leader announced this week that it had received a United States Patent for its Merchandising, Personalization, and Optimization Platform technology that enables contextual marketing campaigns. Dealer Teamwork's MPOP is a method of creating, distributing, and publishing highly relevant digital marketing campaigns.

The new patent covering the MPOP technology provides further and strengthened protection for Dealer Teamwork's processes about various methods and data formats associated with creating highly relevant marketing campaigns using transaction data. With Dealer Teamwork's industry-leading digital marketing know-how, and now including this patent, the company will continue to build on the technology, improve Customers' experience, and help to grow the entire businesses.

"This new patent shows Dealer Teamwork's Customers that while we provide a successful software platform, we're incorporating innovative technologies to ease marketing implementation and seamlessly facilitate the distribution of transactional data to their respective marketing channels," said Dealer Teamwork CEO and Co-Founder, Sean Stapleton. "We ensure the highest level of accuracy and ease for our Customers to publish transactional data — better enabling them to provide the necessary signals to search engines and deliver the most relevant content to in-market shoppers, and therefore help grow dealers' businesses."

"This is the first patent received by Dealer Teamwork in the US, and other patents are pending. The MPOP technology patent further illustrates the unique position in which Dealer Teamwork operates within its market and the innovative nature of its products and people," said John Dahl, General Counsel of Dealer Teamwork. "The MPOP technology patent is an important first step for our growing intellectual property portfolio, and will help ensure that we have the ability to offer the most cutting-edge solutions to our customers and business partners."

About Dealer Teamwork:

Dealer Teamwork is a SaaS company creating first-class solutions for the retail automotive industry. Launch Control is the industry's first MPOP, a patented Merchandising, Personalization, and Optimization platform. The platform creates a significant competitive advantage for dealers by distributing their transactional data to more in-market shoppers effectively and efficiently.

Dealer Teamwork's headquarters is in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and services an international customer base from offices in California, Massachusetts, and New York. For more information, visit www.DealerTeamwork.com.

DealerTeamwork LLC News



