Dr. Robert Rollings to Speak on Heart Health at June 27 Encourage Health Education Lecture

SAVANNAH, Ga. - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. Robert Rollings will present "Seven Ways Your Heart Health is Linked to a Healthy Lifestyle" on June 27 at the second lecture of the 2017 Encourage Health Education Series.

Rollings is a cardiologist certified in echocardiography and nuclear cardiology who has completed a fellowship in cardiovascular magnetic resonance imaging and a fellowship in cardiovascular diseases. He practices at Memorial Savannah Cardiology.

As part of the program, a $1,000 Encourage Health grant will be presented to the Savannah Striders. This local nonprofit is one of four groups receiving grants during the 2017 series to support their programs promoting healthy living, active lifestyles or nutritional education. The others include The Living Vine, Savannah Urban Garden Alliance and the Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia.

This marks the fourth year for the enmarket Encourage Health Education Series conducted in partnership with Healthy Savannah, Sandfly Family Dental, Gulfstream Aerospace Corp., Hoist Water, Savannah Morning News, Savannah Magazine and GPB Savannah – WSVH 91.1/WWIO 89.9.

The series features four lunchtime presentations from respected experts who share insights on nutrition and fitness plus general tips for healthy living.

In the first lecture on April 25, Dr. Patricia Stewart and Margaret L. Clay spoke on "Aromatherapy: How are Essential Oils Making a Place in Healthcare?"

The remaining two lectures will be held on Aug. 22 and Oct. 24. In August, Ross Harding will present "The Golden Healers: A Study of Ginger and Turmeric's Effect on Health," and in the final program, Davana Pilczuk, an expert in the field of human performance with Savannah-based Gulfstream Aerospace, will present "Stress and Sleep: The Forgotten Keys to Health."

Each presentation takes place at the Savannah Morning News Auditorium, 1375 Chatham Parkway from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required as a healthy lunch will be provided. To RSVP, visit http://healthysavannah.org/2017-encourage-health-series/. For more information, visit www.enmarket.com

ABOUT ENMARKET
Founded as Interstate Stations in 1963 by Robert Demere, Enmark Stations, Inc., which recently rebranded as enmarket, is a family-run business committed to offering its customers top-notch service and superior products. Today, the Savannah-based company, which celebrated its 50-year anniversary in 2013, operates 60 stores in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

Enmarket's mission is to Enrich Life! Stores offer freshly prepared food and healthy snacks, high-quality double filtered gasoline, beverages, lottery services and more. Enmarket customers can save up to $.10 per gallon by using the company's Cash Card, a reloadable stored-value card that can be used directly at the pump. Coupons, promotions, and a location finder are available on the free mobile app.

For more information on enmarket, please call 912-236-1331 or visit www.enmarket.com. Follow enmarket on Twitter at @enmarkenjoy.

CONTACT
Matt Clements
Director of Marketing
enmarket
MClements@enmarkstations.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Cynthia Wright
Director of Communications
Carriage Trade PR
Cecilia Russo Marketing
912.856.9075
www.carriagetradepr.com
cynthia.wright@carriagetradepr.com
