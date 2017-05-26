News By Tag
Rugged Mobile: A Leading Destination for Heavy-duty Devices
Why Choose Rugged Phones
Rugged Mobile builds durable devices which can operate in any type of exposed working condition. Their products are assessed by three significant parameters: temperature range, military standards (MIL-STD) and IP rating.
Their products have MIL-STD ratings and have undergone multiple laboratory tests in a variety of circumstances, from high-altitude to ballistic shock. All of their products are at least IP65-rated, which means that they are absolutely dustproof and can even withstand strong jets of water.
Their Products
Rugged Mobile develops a variety of tablets, notebooks, mobile phones and handhelds. Some of their popular models include:
• Algiz® 8X
The Algiz® 8X rugged tablet is known for powerful computing and reliability.
• Algiz RT7
The Algiz RT7 offers a number of facilities, from collecting data, crunching numbers to viewing graphics.
• Algiz 7®
The Algiz 7® rugged tablet is small and light, with multiple connectivity options and a multitude of functionality.
• Algiz® 10X
The powerful Algiz® 10X rugged tablet has sophisticated technology and can withstand rough weather.
• Nautiz X1®
The Nautiz X1® is an ultra-rugged handheld made for working in harsh environments.
• Nautiz X2
The Nautiz X2 has multiple functions— it is a computer, a scanner, a camera and a 4G/LTE phone.
• NAUTIZ X4
The NAUTIZ X4 is both a rugged handheld and a rugged barcode scanner.
• Nautiz X8
The Nautiz X8 has a unique combination of processing power, connectivity and field with a ruggedness rating of IP67.
• Nautiz eTicket Pro II
The Nautiz eTicket Pro II is a handheld designed for mobile ticketing, transactions and validations.
For more information about Rugged Mobile, visit their official website: http://www.ruggedmobile.co.za/
About Rugged Mobile
Rugged Mobile is a renowned company based in Johannesburg, South Africa that offers a variety of heavy-duty appliances, ranging from mobile phones, notebooks, tablets to handhelds. Rugged Mobile's extra-powerful devices are designed to withstand extreme environmental conditions.
Contact
Block C, Unit 12 Fairlandia
186 Smit Street, Fairland
011 476 4779
mail@ruggedmobile.co.za
