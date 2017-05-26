News By Tag
The Cinnamon Bear Stores Announces Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting of Fifth Location at Tw
Proudly Partnering with the Marne Community and Spouses' Club of Fort Stewart/Hunter Army Airfield to Receive a Portion of All Sales During the Month of June
During the past two decades, The Cinnamon Bear Stores has become a frequent stop for families vacationing along the Georgia, South Carolina and northern Florida coasts with locations at Harbour Town on Hilton Head, City Market and River Street in Savannah and at Fernandina Beach on Amelia Island.
Michael Snaid, co-owner of the stores, said, "Expanding to serve visitors in another area of Savannah with this new destination location offering more upscale merchandise is very different for our company. During our soft opening, we've experienced a great response from the community, and we are excited to see what the future will hold for this location."
To celebrate the grand opening, Cinnamon Bear's owners will donate a percentage of total sales for the entire month of June to the Marne Community and Spouses' Club of Fort Stewart/Hunter Army Airfield, a 501c3 non-profit, social and welfare organization that supports the military community through social outreach, academic scholarships and welfare grants.
The Cinnamon Bear will also offer a 15 percent discount during the grand opening day to those with a valid military ID.
"This grand opening gives us an opportunity to support and recognize not only the sacrifices of our service members but of their families as well," said Snaid. "We feel blessed and proud to be Americans, and every day, we meet so many wonderful people from the U.S. and abroad. It's important to our family that through our company we can help a charity that links us to real people making real sacrifices."
All customers will have an opportunity to pop a balloon to receive a surprise discount; prizes range from 10 percent to 100 percent off the gift purchase. The grand opening celebration will also feature a balloon artist, caricature artist and "Cinnamon" the Bear. A grand-prize raffle will be drawn at the end of the day; guests do not need to be present to win.
Along with the Cinnamon Bear current stores, the newest location will offer award-winning gourmet products, gifts, toys and books. The new store will offer brands including Vera Bradley, Life is Good, Spartina, Lampe Berger Paris, Baggallini and Beatriz Ball.
"From the outside, our new store doesn't look very big, but once inside, you'll find 4,320 square feet of a charming store with a variety of elegant products," said Snaid. "In response to consumer demands, our new location offers unique kitchen supplies as well. We pride ourselves on meeting the expectations of everyone who walks in the door at any of our locations."
For more information on The Cinnamon Bear Stores, visit https://cinnamonbearstores.com. To contact the new store at 912-228-8721.
ABOUT THE CINNAMON BEAR STORES
The Cinnamon Bear Stores is a family-owned group of upscale gift markets serving the Southeast for more than 20 years. With locations in Hilton Head Island, Savannah and Amelia Island, The Cinnamon Bear Stores feature award-winning gourmet products, gifts, toys and books; along with a variety of ice creams, coffees and slushies. For more information, contact Michael Snaid at 912-492-6046 or Michael@CinnamonBearStores.com;
MEDIA CONTACT
Cynthia Wright
Cecilia Russo Marketing
savannahpublicrelations@
912.856.9075
