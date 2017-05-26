 
SWAT Environmental Celebrates National Cancer Survivors Day

 
 
Tags:
SWAT Environmental
Radon Mitigation
Cancer Survivors

Industry:
Environment

Location:
Lansing - Michigan - US

LANSING, Mich. - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Cancer Survivors Day

National Cancer Survivors Day is being celebrated on June 4, 2017. Cancer survivors should be celebrated every day for their resilience, however, this day serves as a reminder that life after a cancer diagnosis can be a reality. SWAT Environmental strives to bring awareness to one of the leading causes of lung cancer: Radon gas. In fact, SWAT Environmental aims to mitigate the gas so homeowners will breathe in safe, clean air. Radon gas is a huge threat to families nation-wide. SWAT is here to start the conversation about air safety regarding Radon gas.

Radon is a colorless, odorless, and tasteless radioactive gas. It originates in the soil, and the breakdown of uranium is what causes this gas to be radioactive. Since Radon is found in the soil, the lowest level of the house is usually where the highest levels can be found, however, the whole house is in danger. What makes Radon gas so hazardous is the buildup of this gas in your lungs over a period of time. Radon gas-infused air consists of tiny, microscopic radioactive particles. When people breathe this air in, the radioactive particles reside in their lungs.

SWAT Environmental is a company that wants to help eliminate the fear of a cancer diagnosis, as well as, life after a cancer diagnosis. After testing for this harmful gas, mitigation is what is needed for a high level test result. With these installed mitigation systems come the peace of mind that the air is safe to breathe. National Cancer Survivors Day celebrates the strong individuals and shows that there is still life to live after the illness, which nobody understands better than SWAT Environmental. On this special day, SWAT is encouraging homeowners to pick up a test kit to know what Radon gas level their house is experiencing.

A cancer survivor has been through devastating times. Don't let the odds of even more difficult news at the hands of Radon gas be a threat to that progress. This is also a great opportunity to get the community involved. The more the community is aware of the effects of Radon gas poisoning, the more action will be taken in order to prevent the worst from happening.

http://www.swat-radon.com

Contact
Renae Weaver
SWAT Environmental
***@swat-radon.com
End
Source:
Email:***@swat-radon.com Email Verified
Tags:SWAT Environmental, Radon Mitigation, Cancer Survivors
Industry:Environment
Location:Lansing - Michigan - United States
