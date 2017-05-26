Know everything on American airlines food policy

American airlines are one of the largest American based airlines which are very popular among the passengers of worldwide.

Contact

jenni

***@ysupportnumber.com jenni

End

-- The flights of American airlines cover more than 350+ destinations across the globe. It proffers best quality services to its passengers during the travel. American airlines provide three sorts of cabin classes like First class, Business class and Economy class.Passengers have always had a different experience with airline food. If you are travelling first time with American airlines, then you must need to know about the food policy of these airlines.· There are no limitations on food that you are bringing on-board. You can take one computer bag or one small purse that must fit into your seat. The dimensions of these bags cannot exceed 45 inches.· You can pack your food according to your suitability as there is no limitations that how much food into your carry-on bag. In other words say, you can fill your bag with potato chips, sandwiches, cookies, chocolate any other of your choice. If you are bringing another carry-on bag which includes food, then you must need to consume a responsible amount for that.· Ensure that your lunch bag is subject to the TSA no-liquids rules. So always keep in mind that soups, yogurts, applesauce and even some puddings are considered liquids.· If you are flying to international countries then remember that most of the counties will not permit fruit or vegetable to bring on.recommended by