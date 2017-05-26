 
It's all about Female Empowerment for Episode Five

 
 
Chris Onos and Guests
Chris Onos and Guests
DUBLIN 1, Ireland - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- This week The G Request Show will explore the area of female empowerment. Chris is joined in studio by seven amazing women, all of whom are here, to share their stories with our studio audience.

Five of these lovely ladies will talk about the struggles they face in everyday life, being a single parent and overcoming domestic abuse. Their stories are truly inspiring and touching for anyone going through a similar situation.

Joining them, in the studio will be  Co-Founders of Aunua; Karina Murray and Danielle Sepico. Last September they got together and put the Aunua programme together. Their motto is Small steps make big changes. Their Three-week program includes Professional Mind and Life Coaching, Mindfulness, Nutrition, Holistic and inspirational speakers who promise to help you to; Feel your best, Be your Best and connect with your best.

Tune in To Ben Television Sky Channel 182 Tuesday at 6.30 pm.

Try bentelevision.com if you can't get to Sky 182, watch live on your phone or computer through http://bentelevision.com/streaming/

About the G Request Show

Founded in 2005 when our Host, Chris Onos noticed the lack of social activities for the young people around his home town of Tramore Co. Waterford and therefore set up the show as a music based community programme. Since then, the show has grown from strength to strength, appearing in many different networks, including our current home on the Sky Platform, Channel 182.  The show is now filmed in front of a live audience in Dublin city centre every week.

