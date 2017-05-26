Ashlea Graves selected as a Houston Business Journal 40 Under 40 Class of 2017 Honoree

Contact

-- Ashlea Graves, Director of Government Relations, Houston Independent School District, has been selected as a Houston Business Journal 40 Under 40 Class of 2017 Honoree.The Houston Business Journal uses a rigorous process to select 40 honorees based on their demonstration of leadership, resiliency in the face of challenges and level of community involvement. Ashlea joins 39 other honorees who were selected from hundreds of individuals from multiple industries. The honorees will be recognized on June 1, 2017 at the Houston Business Journal's 40 Under 40 Award ceremony and in the Houston Business Journal's weekly edition on June 2, 2017."I am excited to receive this recognition,"said Ashlea Graves. Adding, "being part of this group of distinguished leaders is an incredible honor."About Ashlea GravesAshlea Graves is the Government Relations Director for the Houston Independent School District (HISD)—the seventh largest school district in the country and the largest in Texas. As the head of government relations, Ashlea oversees local, state and federal public policy initiatives for over 215,000 students and 287 campuses.Ms. Graves has passed critical legislation in support of public education. With early education as Governor Greg Abbott's top priority, Ms. Graves successfully initiated and planned his first school visit as the new governor of Texas. Governor Abbott visited one of HISD's elementary schools and observed literacy instruction in Pre-K, Kindergarten and first grade classrooms. Ms. Graves has been featured on multiple National Public Radio (NPR) broadcasts, highlighting HISD's legislative priorities for the 2015 Texas Legislative Session.A well-rounded professional with ten years of combined experience, Ms. Graves has worked at all three levels of government. She has extensive experience working with elected officials, corporate and community stakeholders to achieve policy goals. Prior to joining HISD, Ms. Graves was a public policy manager for the Greater Houston Partnership advocating for the policy needs of Houston's business community.Ms. Graves is a native Houstonian and product of HISD schools. She is a proud graduate of Stanford University and Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government. She is also a member of Leadership Houston Class XXXII, the Mayor's Plan Houston Steering Committee and a board member for One Voice Texas.