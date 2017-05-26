CNBC Cleveland Hustles Host Empowers Small Businesses Owners on the Moment Masters Podcast

 
Shakira M. Brown a.k.a. The Small Biz Whisperer talks small business branding and marketing across the country with Bonin Bough on the Moment Masters Podcast
 
 
HAMILTON, N.J. - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- In episode 30 of the Moment Masters Show Small Business Podcast (www.momentmasters.com) marketing executive Bonin Bough is the expert sharing advice, "Empowering Small Businesses Across America." In this episode, the show's host, award-winning PR and branding expert Shakira M. Brown a.k.a. The Small Biz Whisperer, has behind-the-scenes exclusive conversation with Bough, host of CNBC's Cleveland Hustles, a television show produced by NBA star LeBron James that focuses on entrepreneurial investments. The interview took place backstage during the Black Enterprise Entrepreneur's Summit in Houston on May 18, 2017, which Brown attended as a member of the press, courtesy of Black Enterprise magazine.

The conversation covers how small businesses can grow as well as advice on how small business leaders can think ore innovatively. This podcast episode streams free on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Podbean and Player.fm among others, where you can also subscribe to receive all the latest episodes.

"Small businesses comprise 99.7 percent of all firms in the U.S. Small businesses are a powerhouse in the United States," said Brown. "But only 80 percent of establishments started in 2014 survived until 2015, the highest since 2005. That means 20 percent of businesses aren't making it. So, what can you do?"

In this episode, Bough shares how small businesses can create value by breaking things and how breaking patterns allows for growth. He shares how to take big business thinking and bring it to small business owners in a scaled format. Formerly the chief media officer at Kraft Foods, Bough is one of the top mobile marketers in the world, with achievements including being named Mobile Marketer of the Year in 2013, being inducted into the American Advertising Federation's Advertising Hall of Achievement, being included in Fortune's 40 Under 40 and being listed on PR Week's Power List.

"Find a place that inspires you to be so different thinking than what you're used to," said Bough. "For me, it's speaking on stage. As the entrepreneur, you need to figure out how to find the idea generators. Read everything! Find sources of different thinking."

Bough is also the author of "Txt Me (646) 759-1837." Checkout his new project, "The B-Suite" on YouTube.

Listen to episode 30 of the Moment Masters Show and subscribe to the podcast, click here https://www.momentmasters.com/e/connor-gillivan-freeeup-ceo/. To be a guest on the show to share your small business advice and story email podcast@momentmasters.com.

For even more small business and branding mastery tips, learn to brand your business the right way from award-winning Public Relations and Branding Expert with Shakira Brown to take advantage of her private intensive brand program (http://www.pradviser.net/private-brand-coaching), which includes three months of personal one-on-one support to get you on track to grow your business and develop a brand. Take your business and personal brand to the next level now with this exclusive offer! Get started at http://www.pradviser.net/private-brand-coaching.

About Moment Masters

Moment Masters (momentmasters.com) is a weekly podcast hosted by award-winning PR and marketing expert Shakira M. Brown, The Small Biz Whisperer. Covering topics from successful networking to email marketing, Moment Masters aims to help businesses and small business owners be there when their customers are ready to buy, in essence mastering the moment.

About Shakira M. Brown

Shakira M. Brown is an award-winning PR and marketing expert with over 20 years of experience leading communications strategies for various small and high growth corporations, public companies, celebrities, personalities and professional services firms. As a speaker, Shakira as "The Small Biz Whisperer (http://www.smallbizwhisperer.com/)" has addressed audiences of her peers in public relations around the country. Shakira is available for speaking engagements covering branding and marketing topics for small businesses.

Shakira is the CEO and Managing Principal of SMB Strategic Media, a boutique communications firm specializing in providing affordable public relations and marketing services for small and middle market businesses. The firm also provides branding, content development, media relations, online reputation management, website strategy and content development, social media management/strategy and video production services. To see Shakira's full biography, please visit http://www.momentmasters.com.

