Vitamins Market to Surpass US$ 7.95 Billion by 2025
Vitamins Market Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025 - By Source, Product Type, End Use Industry, Distribution Channel, and Geography
Vitamins are classified into two types, water soluble and fat soluble. Water soluble vitamins (vitamin B-complex group and vitamin C), are easily dissolve in water and can be absorbed by the body. However, these vitamins are not stored in the body and excreted as urine, so a continuous supply is required in our everyday diet. Fat soluble vitamins (A, D, E, K), are dissolved in fat prior to being absorbed into the bloodstream. Excess intake of these vitamins are stored as fats in the liver and fat tissue. According to Coherent Market Insights, the vitamin B, is the dominant segment among product types in the global vitamin market. Whereas, vitamin E is the fastest growing segments in the product type segment and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.06% during the forecast period. A vast majority of the global population is at risk of vitamin deficiency related diseases. Various global organizations and governments are continuously focusing on addressing this situation.
· On 2012, according to World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 250 million preschool children are vitamin A deficient and it is likely that in vitamin A deficient areas a substantial proportion of pregnant women is vitamin A deficient. Also, an estimated 250 000 to 500 000 vitamin A-deficient children become blind every year, half of them dying within 12 months of losing their sight.
· UNICEF-supported Vitamin A supplementation programs have been reaching out to children aged 6 to 59 months in priority countries for nearly two decades
Key takeaways of the market:
· Asia-Pacific is projected to be the lucrative region in global vitamins market. It accounted for around 27.6% of overall vitamins market revenue in 2016. The market in this region is expected to be primarily driven by rampant growth of end-use industries in China, India, and ASEAN countries. The growing demand for improved food supplements, rising urbanization, growing economy are some of the key drivers for the growth of vitamins in the Asia-Pacific region.
· The market in Latin America is expected to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period. Rise in discretionary income along with increasing food & beverages industry are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the players in this region.
· The mass merchandisers is dominating the market for distribution channel segments in the global vitamins market during the projected period.
· Adisseo France S.A.S., Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, CSPC Pharmaceuticals Group Limited, Lonza Group Ltd., North China Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Pharmavite LLC, Zhejiang Hangzhou Xinfu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. are few of the key players in global vitamins market.
· There are various organic, and inorganic growth strategies which are being followed by the leading market players in the market. Technological advancement is leading to the key innovation in the new product launches. Companies are also investing in expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and joint ventures in the market.
