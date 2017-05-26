Verde Coffee Introduce The Visacrem Vetro

A launch of a brand-new commercial espresso machine for the UK market

-- The, is a brand-new coffee machine that combines all the benefits of a professional espresso machine with sleek engineering and stylish design.The Vetro has been received extremely well in international markets, and Verde Coffee is pleased to be introducing the machine to the UK coffee market.The Vetro's control panel is made from SCHOTT® tempered glass and the machine is housed in stainless steel with painted side panels. The Vetro features backlit buttons and touch-sensitive keypads which, together with the lit work area, facilitate ease of use and cleaning for the barista. With its stylish design and modern lines, it complements the decor of any establishment to perfection.The Vetro also features:· One button easy backflush· Quarter turn steam tap· 'Easy Latte™' system for easy milk steaming· Choice of coloursThe Visacrem range of machines is manufactured in Spain by Quality Espresso, manufacturers of prestigious brands such as Gaggia and Italcrem. The factory has been manufacturing espresso machines using traditional methods for over 50 years.The Vetro is available in 2 and 3 group models and a take-away version with extra space under the group head.The Visacrem Vetro is made using tempered glass which features innovative SCHOTT® technology, delivering excellent temperature and shock resistance to ensure long product life, as well as facilitating easy cleaning. It also provides a distinctive look, with a screen and operational functions that are more visible and user-friendly. The glass is created using an innovative process which removes the mirror coating from the glass with precision, to create a 3-D effect.