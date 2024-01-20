News By Tag
Global Prefilled Syringes Market Expected to Grow at A CAGR of 9.5% till 2024
Global Prefilled Syringes Market – By Usage, By Material, Type, Design, Therapeutics, Application, By Geography - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024
The market is segmented on the basis of usage, by material, type, design, therapeutics, application and geography.
On the basis of usage, the market is segmented into disposable prefilled syringes and reusable prefilled syringes.
Based on material the prefilled syringes market is segmented into glass and plastic.
On the basis of design the market is segmented into dual chamber prefilled syringes, single chamber prefilled syringes and customized prefilled syringes.
On the basis of therapeutics the market is segmented into biologics, vaccines, biosimilars and others.
Based on application the market is segmented into anaphylaxis, rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes and others.
Based on geography the prefilled syringes market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.
Some of the major players operating in this market are
· BD
· Sysmex Corporation
· Luminex Corporation
· Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
· MiltenyiBiotec
· Terumo Medical Corporation
· Bayer AG
· Merck KGaA
· Gerresheimer AG
· SCHOTT AG
· West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
· Stevanato Group S.p.a.
· Catalent, Inc
· Weigao group
· Nipro
· MedPro Group
· Thermo Fisher Scientific
· Vetter
