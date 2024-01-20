Global Prefilled Syringes Market Expected to Grow at A CAGR of 9.5% till 2024

Global Prefilled Syringes Market – By Usage, By Material, Type, Design, Therapeutics, Application, By Geography - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global Prefilled Syringes market accounted to USD 4.0 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024The market is segmented on the basis of usage, by material, type, design, therapeutics, application and geography.On the basis of usage, the market is segmented into disposable prefilled syringes and reusable prefilled syringes.Based on material the prefilled syringes market is segmented into glass and plastic.On the basis of design the market is segmented into dual chamber prefilled syringes, single chamber prefilled syringes and customized prefilled syringes.On the basis of therapeutics the market is segmented into biologics, vaccines, biosimilars and others.Based on application the market is segmented into anaphylaxis, rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes and others.Based on geography the prefilled syringes market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.· BD· Sysmex Corporation· Luminex Corporation· Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.· MiltenyiBiotec· Terumo Medical Corporation· Bayer AG· Merck KGaA· Gerresheimer AG· SCHOTT AG· West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.· Stevanato Group S.p.a.· Catalent, Inc· Weigao group· Nipro· MedPro Group· Thermo Fisher Scientific· VetterGlobal Drug Delivery Devices Market, By Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable, Topical, Pulmonary, Nasal, Ocular, Implantable, Transmucosal), End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care Settings), Distribution Channel (Direct Tenders,Hospital Pharmacies), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East Africa) – Trends and Forecast To 2024