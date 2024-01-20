 
Global Prefilled Syringes Market Expected to Grow at A CAGR of 9.5% till 2024

Global Prefilled Syringes Market – By Usage, By Material, Type, Design, Therapeutics, Application, By Geography - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024
 
 
PUNE, India - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Global Prefilled Syringes market accounted to USD 4.0 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024

The market is segmented on the basis of usage, by material, type, design, therapeutics, application and geography.

On the basis of usage, the market is segmented into disposable prefilled syringes and reusable prefilled syringes.

Based on material the prefilled syringes market is segmented into glass and plastic.

On the basis of design the market is segmented into dual chamber prefilled syringes, single chamber prefilled syringes and customized prefilled syringes.

On the basis of therapeutics the market is segmented into biologics, vaccines, biosimilars and others.

Based on application the market is segmented into anaphylaxis, rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes and others.

Browse Full Report with List of Tables and Figures @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-prefil...

Based on geography the prefilled syringes market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Ask For Analyst Call:http://databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbm...

Some of the major players operating in this market are

·         BD

·         Sysmex Corporation

·         Luminex Corporation

·         Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

·         MiltenyiBiotec

·         Terumo Medical Corporation

·         Bayer AG

·         Merck KGaA

·         Gerresheimer AG

·         SCHOTT AG

·         West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

·         Stevanato Group S.p.a.

·         Catalent, Inc

·         Weigao group

·         Nipro

·         MedPro Group

·         Thermo Fisher Scientific

·         Vetter

Inquiry before Buying @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-prefilled-syringes-market

Other Report

Global Drug Delivery Devices Market – Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global Drug Delivery Devices Market, By Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable, Topical, Pulmonary, Nasal, Ocular, Implantable, Transmucosal), End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care Settings), Distribution Channel (Direct Tenders,Hospital Pharmacies), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East Africa) – Trends and Forecast To 2024

Report Access: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-drug-delivery-devices-market/

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Ankit Singh

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Investor:investors@databridgemarketresearch.com

Visit Blog http://databridgemarketresearch.com/blog/

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data-bridge-market-research

Contact
Shubham Dwivedi
SEO Analyst
+1-888-387-2818
shubham.dwivedi@databridgemarketresearch.com
Source:
Email:***@databridgemarketresearch.com
Posted By:***@databridgemarketresearch.com Email Verified
