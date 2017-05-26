News By Tag
Going to yoga after a workout ?
Can someone go to a yoga class after going to the gym? The general answer is yes. There are many different types of yoga like there are many different kinds of body toning workouts. So, one can easily go to a restorative yoga class and give some deep stretching to sore muscles. However, if you are the high-energy gym maniac type, there are something's that you should remember about going into a yoga class.
Be non-competitive
You may be a naturally competitive person but on the yoga mat, this trait might come in between you and the benefits of a pose. It's also better to take a few minutes to relax before going to the yoga class if you are coming out of a high intensity workout. Especially if you are going to a restorative yoga class. At any yoga studio, there will be varying levels of practitioners. Some are extremely flexible and can do wonders with their bodies while others may be recovering from an injury. If you find yourself being stiff when performing certain poses, don't try to put too much stress on that body part. It's better to let it slowly stretch rather than putting too much pressure. Don't get carried away by what everyone else's doing. If you are attempting a pose for the first time, be extra cautious with your body. You don't want to hurt yourself because you are overly ambitious.
Use props
In restorative yoga, props are used to help the body relax in a pose. If you are competitive and start comparing your abilities to others, the obstacles to using props may arise from your own ego. Remember yoga is about cultivating awareness and sometimes this awareness might lead us to self-acceptance. Accepting that you are not as flexible as some of the others is not giving up. Yoga is different from doing that last push-up and pushing your limits in the gym. In yoga, you are not only focusing on the external parts of the body, you are also focusing on strengthening the internal organs. For this, you need to be gentle and patient.
