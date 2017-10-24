 
PEO Missiles and Space to explore plug and play air defence capabilities in Prague

US Army IAMD Program Manager to outline plans and opportunities for air and missile defence at Air Missile Defence Technology 2017.
 
 
LONDON - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- SMi has confirmed that Mr Michael Chandler, Program Manager for Integrated Air and Missile Defence, PEO Missiles and Space -US Army has joined the experts presenting at the 2nd annual Air Missile Defence Technology Conference which takes place on 24th & 25th October in Prague.

Speaking on Day 1 of the conference, Mr Chandler will present a talk on "establishing a net-centric, plug and play air defence capability for the US Armed Forces". Highlights of his presentation include:

• Creating common architecture and interfaces to enable full integration of command, fire and sensor systems into a joint network.
• Outlining the IBCS: plans and opportunities
• Enabling faster combination of US and allied systems and information for fast responses to detected threats

Mr Chandler's presentation comes at a relevant time as NATO-aligned Baltic states continue to pursue greater collaboration with the US on joint purchase of offensive weapon systems. Leaders are eager to secure such commitment as part of ongoing plans to both increase budgets and strengthen their collective defense structures and capabilities, particularly the development of a common air defense.

Air Missile Defence Technology 2017 will bringing together air defence operators and technical experts from the military and industry, the event agenda has been curated to provide a discussion on threats to the increasingly complex air space and the solutions available to defeat these threats from the air including missiles, rockets, artillery, planes and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The event programme will also include senior military briefings from the Czech Armed Forces, Polish Air Forces, Hungarian Army, Slovakian Air Force, US Army, BALNET, US EUCOM and the Royal Netherlands Army; as well as key industry presentations from Weibel Scientific, MBDA, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman.

The full agenda can be viewed on www.airmissiledefence.com/prlog.

For those interested in attending, there is currently an Early Bird discount of £200 for online registrations made by 30th June 2017.

2nd annual Air Missile Defence Technology Conference
October 24 & 25, 2017
Courtyard by Marriott Prague Airport Hotel, Czech Republic
www.airmissiledefence.com/prlog

---ENDS---

Contact Information:

For queries on military bookings, contact James Hitchen on jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.

For sponsorship and exhibition details, contact Jamie Gordon on jgordon@smi-online.co.uk. For media enquiries contact Honey de Gracia on hdegracia@smi-online.co.uk.

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
