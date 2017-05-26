 
Pediatric Vaccines Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates and Forecasts to 2022

 
 
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Pediatric Vaccines market is estimated at $XX million in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% to reach $XX million by 2022. Rising government and non-government financial support for development of vaccine is the major driver for the pediatric vaccine market. Increasing innovative technologies such as therapeutic and adjuvant vaccines are anticipated to fuel the pediatric vaccine market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing expenditure of vaccines, little accessibility to remote areas and strict regulation for approval of vaccines are some of the factors hampering the global pediatric vaccine market.

Infectious diseases segment is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period. North America dominates the global market for pediatric vaccines followed by Europe. Moreover, the Asia Pacific is likely to report the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the high birth rate in China and India.

Some of the key players in the market include Johnson and Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Baxter International, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi S.A, Novo Nordisk A/S, Bharat Biotech International Limited, Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Genentech, Inc., Shire Pharmaceuticals Group Plc, Merck & Co. Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Amgen Inc., Novartis AG and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH.

For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/pediatric-vaccines-market

Diseases type Covered:
• Cancer and allergy
• Infectious disease
o Pneumococcal disease
o Influenza
o Diphtheria
o Rotavirus
o Tetanus
o Haemophilus Influenzae type b (Hib)
o Meningococcal
o Hepatitis A
o Hepatitis B
o Rubella
o Mumps
o Measles
o Pertussis
o Varicella (chickenpox)
o Polio

Products Covered:
• Anti-infective drugs
• Pediatric hormones
• Allergy & respiratory drugs
• CNS drugs

Vaccines type Covered:
• Synthetic vaccines
• Conjugate vaccines
• Live attenuated vaccines
• Dendritic cells vaccines
• Toxoid vaccines
• Recombinant vector vaccines
• Subunit vaccines
• Inactivated vaccines

Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt

What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/pediatric-vaccines-market

James Lamb
***@strategymrc.com
