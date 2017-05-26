 
Expand Your Market Outreach with Amazon Marketplace Management Services From eSearch Logix

eSearch Logix Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a reputable and growing digital marketing company, offers comprehensive Amazon marketplace management services to manufacturers, retailers and e-commerce stores.
 
 
AdobeStock_84985517-copy - Copy.
 
NOIDA, India - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- eSearch Logix Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a reputable and growing digital marketing company, offers comprehensive Amazon marketplace management services to manufacturers, retailers and e-commerce stores looking to tap the potential of the world's leading e-commerce platform for expanding their sale. The service includes comprehensive inventory management, product listing, amazon store optimization, brand enhancement and monitoring and product changes time and again. The entire service portfolio is available at cost-effective prices, with full consultation on how the clients can maximize their product sale and generate more leads with effective implementation.

With the growth of the digital industry, and especially the increase in the mobile digital population, e-commerce has become the most potent force for trade activities. From a minute daily utility to large appliances and accessories, all have been enabled to trade over the internet. This provides a key opportunity for all-level manufactures, sellers and drop-shippers to capitalize on the digital space potential and expand their customer base. Amazon has grown into a powerful e-commerce force globally, and is leading the industry revolution in more ways than one. With its growing popularity and enhanced features to create a comprehensive marketplace online, Amazon offers tremendous growth opportunities for product sellers, whether they are from metro cities or small towns, and whether they are a large or small store.

Amazon marketplace is not just limited to stores that are yet to join the virtual platform, but is equally potent for small e-commerce sites, to enhance their reach to the masses by taking full advantage of the major global outlet. Creating your Amazon marketplace will not only help you in drawing a large number of sales leads, but is also an efficient, low-cost, low manual work platform that can help you boost your sales exponentially.

eSearch Logix Limited specializes in web development and internet marketing, and understand the evolving e-commerce industry thoroughly. Therefore the leading industry experts here are well placed to blend in their technological skills and market knowledge to provide you a viable solution that will help you grow your sales effectively, with impressive brand enhancement and recognition. The professionals work with a holistic approach, drawing up a favorable plan, specifically suitable to your needs, and manage the entire inventory management, product listing, launch and store and sales monitoring efficiently, detailed analysis and optimization.

The firm offers a distinctive and comprehensive service portfolio in Amazon marketplace management, that includes:

·         New seller account setup, create product listing, optimization, launch and upload

·         Existing seller product optimization, training and strategy and account health management

·         Control of existing listings, and brand enhancement

·         Populate all the crucial product data content, including, product descriptions, images, videos, etc.,

·         Incorporating designations for category-specific product files

·         Resolving ASIN conflicts, upload errors,  and other issues

·         Optimizing product Listings using suitable titles, and keywords

·         Edit product listings using Amazon Volume Listing Tools

·         Support product multi-variants

·         Amazon order processing

·         Managing your Amazon inventory across all the e-commerce stores and marketplaces

The leading Search Engine Optimization Company in India (https://www.esearchlogix.com/seo-services-india/)  works with a collaborative approach and provides high-end service support to the sellers, helping them improve their sales goals and increased ROI with knowledgeable and expert support.

About eSearch Logix Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Located in the heart of India, eSearch Logix Technologies Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become a powerful and impressive service provider in the digital marketing and web development sphere, offering quality services to companies across all industrial sectors. With a team of domain experts, and with a total industrial experience of close to a decade, the firm has established itself as one of the best SEO Company in India, which provides unique, innovative, and market-oriented, future-centric results for the clients, from all across the globe.

Address and Contact Details:

eSearch Logix Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

https://www.esearchlogix.com/

H25, Sector 63, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India

Sales: +91-954-0930-501

Office: +91-120-420-4756

info@esearchlogix.com

eSearch Logix Technologies Pvt. Ltd
***@gmail.com
