Improve your law practice with easy-to-use cloud-enabled legal practice management software

Law Practice Made Simplified With Cloud Based Legal Software
 
 
Tags:
Legal Practice Management
Legal Billing Software
Legal Case Management Software

Industry:
Legal

Location:
Princeton - New Jersey - US

Subject:
Features

PRINCETON, N.J. - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Zelican is a leading provider of document management system for law firms. The company has announced some added features in the software. These features enable law firms to manage their day-to-day operations better.

Some of them are mentioned here:

Better Client Management

Using this feature, one can easily store and retrieve the client data in an organized way. Whether they are client related documents, invoices, etc., they all are available at the fingertips. The documents for entire customer lifecycle can be stored in the application, which allows the law firms to focus more on their practice.

Effective Case Management

Matter management is the core module of the software. It allows managing all the case details, invoices, related documents in one place. The application allows you to customize the fields if you want. This helps in maintaining multiple practices with a single application.

Tracking Activities is Easier

Most of the firms are busy managing client in one matter or the other, and it becomes difficult to track the activities. Using the software makes it easier to track all the activities.

Enhanced Document Management

The software provides unlimited storage to store all the documents of the firm. It also makes it easy to share the documents with the team and the clients. The software also creates the templates of the frequently used documents. It does way with the need editing client and matter details in the document. Collaborating with teams is also easier with the software.
More info: https://www.zelican.com/features/document-management/

Time Tracking For Easy Billing

It becomes easy to track the time you spend on a client. This helps accurate billing later on. The application allows recording of time from any device and the entries are synced with other devices on time.

One can also track the billable and non-billable time and with it the power to decide what has to be billed. As the software has a mobile application as well, so there is no need to remain closer to the desktop.
More info: https://www.zelican.com/features/time-tracking-easy-time-...

Commenting on these features the director of a leading law firm said, "Zelican has certainly made life easier for law firms. Its various features allow us to focus more on the cases than managing the documents."

Zelican In Action:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-5Ki7fqILV8



Zelican technologies
***@zelican.com
Source:Zelican Technologies
Email:***@zelican.com
Posted By:***@zelican.com Email Verified
