BAS Energy Shortlisted for Four TELCA 2017
BAS Energy are extremely excited to announce that they have been shortlisted for not one, but FOUR TELCA (The Energy Live Consultancy Awards)!
• Consultancy of the Year
• Best Advice
• Plus our CEO, Chris Shaw and Director, Andy Blake have both been shortlisted for the Inspirational Leader Award
Commenting on the announcement, Chris Shaw, said "The TELCA Awards are recognised within the industry as being one of the most coveted in the UK and are specific to TPIs. To be a finalist is not just an honour, but a recognition of the dedication, investment and commitment BAS Energy has made to delivering first class energy consultancy services to UK businesses."
The Energy Live Consultancy Awards 2017, taking place on Wednesday 28th June, is the fifth successive year for this particular awards evening, honouring the best consultant and broker companies in the UK.
Last year's awards evening was the biggest TELCA yet and this year's event is set to be even bigger!
As for the venue, TELCA 2017 will be returning to The Honourable Artillery Company in London, taking place in a giant marquee in the Armoury grounds. Seeing as the event is to take place during June, TELCA have decided to ditch the black-ties and instead have a Summer party theme full of floral dresses, big hats and boaters.
