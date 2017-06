Clay Launches Unlimited High-speed Data across Europe for Indian Travellers

-First Time Ever to launch Unlimited Data across Europe at competitive prices -Now Chat, Browse, Download & Stay Online on Facebook/Whatsapp etc. 24*7 during Trip to Europe

-- Clay Telecom has launched for the first time ever Truly Unlimited Data across Europe for its customers. This innovative summer plan is to satiate the need of data during their trip to Europe. Giving the benefit of Unlimited Advantage, the users can freely enjoy Unlimited Voice and High-speed Data across Europe at an unbeatable price."Positioning data as the next VOICE for Smartphone users, we are offering an innovative value proposition to remove fear of bill shocks and give international travelers peace of mind. We are the first and only company to introduce unlimited voice and data across Europe at an affordable price", says Gaurav Dhawan, Executive Director, Clay Business Group.The exclusive plan is launched for data lovers who would like to stay online 24*7 during their trip to Europe. The users are free to browse websites, check emails, download data, stay online on WhatsApp and Facebook at a nominal price. The Europe prepaid plans are starting from Rs. 3,499/- onwards with flexible validity options of 7, 15 and 30 days to meet the varied travel requirements.Gaurav further adds, "With seamless connectivity, the travellers have freedom to browse, chat, download and access emails, anytime and anywhere at an unbeatable price. With the focus on customer satisfaction, we have plans to introduce more innovative and customized products to give them a feeling of local during their global travel."The company has also launched other lucrative plans for USA, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Singapore to cater to a larger travel market this summer. The travellers can visit Clay website to place an order, anytime and from anywhere.To buy Europe Prepaid SIM online, Click Here: http://bit.ly/ Europe-SIM-Card To buy USA Prepaid SIM online, Click Here: http://bit.ly/USA-SIM-cardTo buy any other International SIM Card, Click Here: www.clay.co.in To stay updated about new offers & plans, Follow Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/claytelecomHeadquartered in Delhi, Clay Business Group has established a pan-India presence with more than 24 offices, and counters at international airports of India. It has international operations in USA, UK, Japan and South Korea. Over the span of 16 years, Clay has diversified its business verticals and is not only in telecom, but also in apps, IT, hospitality and digital domains. The company believes in the vision to offer unmatched service and make communication easier and cost-effective.