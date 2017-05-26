 
June 2017
May 2017
Al Baraha Hospital and Drydocks World provide free medical consultations for employees

Consultations organized in adherence with the declaration of 2017 as the Year of Giving
 
 
DUBAI, UAE - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- UAE, June 1, 2017 -In adherence with the declaration of 2017 as the Year of Giving, the Ministry of Health & Prevention (MOHAP), represented by Al Baraha Hospital, organized a free medical consultation for workers, employees and their families. The free consultation was organized in cooperation with Drydocks world, and aimed to raise awareness about the importance of regular check-ups and introduce the community to the services offered by Al Baraha Hospital.

Dr. Ahmed Al-Khadim, Director of Al-Baraha Hospital, noted that the consultations were organized in adherence with the wise leaderships declaration of 2017 as the Year of Giving, and the Ministry's strategy to promote the health of the community, while providing distinctive services in a healthy and sustainable environment.

The hospital provided consultations for asthma in children, dental care and oral hygiene, skin care, and how to maintain healthy care. Participants received nutritional counseling, a Body Mass Index (BMI) measurement, and blood glucose and hemoglobin examinations. Educational posters were also delivered.

In the physiotherapy centre, participants were given exercises to combat back and shoulder pain, while medical staff measured the degree of curvature of their spines. Patients were also consulted on kidney stones, how to prevent male genital disease, the importance of breastfeeding, and how to prevent a number of diseases from affecting mothers and their children. The eye department also provided patients with eye tests.

The participants praised the event and expressed their satisfaction with the exceptional performance of the medical and technical staff. They also commended Al Baraha Hospital on its efforts to provide free medical consultations, contributing to the health of the community, and raising awareness regarding the importance of regular checkups.
End
Source:Orient Planet PR & Marketing Communications
