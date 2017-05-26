 
Author Mohamed T Gulamali releases free E-Book Mortgage Basics The Guidebook

Mortgage Basics The Guidebook is released for free to answer questions frustrated Home Buyers even before they come up in order to simplify the home buying process.
 
QUEENS, N.Y. - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Mortgage Basics The Guidebook is an E-Book available for free that answers a lot of questions that Home Buyers have during the process and also answers questions that haven't come up yet as well.  The book is available to for free download or can be viewed directly on the www.solidlist.com website.  Mohamed T Gulamali the author wrote the book and opted for free distribution in order to help the many Home Buyers that feel overwhelmed with conflicting feedback from non-professionals within the field.  The goal of the book is to not only answer the questions of potential home buyers but to answer the questions even before they come up in order for them to feel comfortable to proceed once they're armed with the necessary knowledge to be comfortable.

When author Mohamed T Gulamali was asked why he wrote the book he said: "Many People dream of owning their own home, but fear that the process is overly complicated or out of their reach even though a lot of renters qualify.  This book will simplify the procedure & arm them with the knowledge to complete the process".


Topics covered:
Part 1: Comparison of Renting vs Buying

Part  2: Benefits of Home Ownership

Part  3: Pre-Qualification & Pre-Approval

Part  4: Types of Properties

Part  5: Mortgage Types

Part  6: Qualifying for a Mortgage

Part 7: Mortgage Payment

Part 8: Glossary

Part  9: Mortgage Document Checklist

Part  10: Process

Part  11: Basic Requirements & Misconceptions


Link to free E-Book: http://www.solidlist.com/mortgage-basics-the-guidebook.html

Contact
Mohamed T Gulamali
646-571-5352
6465715352
homeinfomtg@gmail.com
