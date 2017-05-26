News By Tag
Author Mohamed T Gulamali releases free E-Book Mortgage Basics The Guidebook
Mortgage Basics The Guidebook is released for free to answer questions frustrated Home Buyers even before they come up in order to simplify the home buying process.
When author Mohamed T Gulamali was asked why he wrote the book he said: "Many People dream of owning their own home, but fear that the process is overly complicated or out of their reach even though a lot of renters qualify. This book will simplify the procedure & arm them with the knowledge to complete the process".
Topics covered:
Part 1: Comparison of Renting vs Buying
Part 2: Benefits of Home Ownership
Part 3: Pre-Qualification & Pre-Approval
Part 4: Types of Properties
Part 5: Mortgage Types
Part 6: Qualifying for a Mortgage
Part 7: Mortgage Payment
Part 8: Glossary
Part 9: Mortgage Document Checklist
Part 10: Process
Part 11: Basic Requirements & Misconceptions
Link to free E-Book: http://www.solidlist.com/
Contact
Mohamed T Gulamali
646-571-5352
6465715352
homeinfomtg@
