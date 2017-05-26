Author Mohamed T Gulamali releases free E-Book Mortgage Basics The Guidebook

Mortgage Basics The Guidebook is released for free to answer questions frustrated Home Buyers even before they come up in order to simplify the home buying process.

Contact

Mohamed T Gulamali

646-571-5352

6465715352

homeinfomtg@ gmail.com Mohamed T Gulamali646-571-53526465715352

End

-- Mortgage Basics The Guidebook is an E-Book available for free that answers a lot of questions that Home Buyers have during the process and also answers questions that haven't come up yet as well. The book is available to for free download or can be viewed directly on the www.solidlist.com website. Mohamed T Gulamali the author wrote the book and opted for free distribution in order to help the many Home Buyers that feel overwhelmed with conflicting feedback from non-professionals within the field. The goal of the book is to not only answer the questions of potential home buyers but to answer the questions even before they come up in order for them to feel comfortable to proceed once they're armed with the necessary knowledge to be comfortable.When author Mohamed T Gulamali was asked why he wrote the book he said: "Many People dream of owning their own home, but fear that the process is overly complicated or out of their reach even though a lot of renters qualify. This book will simplify the procedure & arm them with the knowledge to complete the process".Part 1: Comparison of Renting vs BuyingPart 2: Benefits of Home OwnershipPart 3: Pre-Qualification & Pre-ApprovalPart 4: Types of PropertiesPart 5: Mortgage TypesPart 6: Qualifying for a MortgagePart 7: Mortgage PaymentPart 8: GlossaryPart 9: Mortgage Document ChecklistPart 10: ProcessPart 11: Basic Requirements & Misconceptions