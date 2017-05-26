News By Tag
Global Banknote Market Report: 2017 Edition - New Report by Koncept Analytics
The report "Global Banknote Market" provides a comprehensive study of banknote market globally. It also provides detailed information for key regional markets of banknote industry.
Despite the ever growing technical world of cheques, cards, electronic payment; people's reliability on cash has still not placated. Although, it is estimated that currency as a means of exchange will become obsolete but cash usage will continue to remain strong in the near future. Moreover, banknotes replacement remains the most important factor; other drivers for issuing new notes include changes in note design, changes in monetary policy and the introduction of new anti-counterfeiting security features. In addition to this, double digit growth rate of emerging economies, change in monetary policies, and introduction of anti-counterfeiting security features & replacement of poor quality notes in circulation would further keep the demand high for banknotes globally.
As per the report "Global Banknote Market Report: 2017 Edition" by Koncept Analytics, the demand for banknote will be driven by financial instability of the economy and GDP of the economy. Some of the noteworthy trends and developments of this industry are adoption of polymer banknotes and new banknotes developments. However, the expansion of banknote market is hindered by rise of digital or cashless payment, secured production of banknotes and overcapacity.
The report by Koncept Analytics presents an in-depth analysis of banknote market globally. It also provides detailed information for key regional markets of banknote industry. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the industry are being presented in this report. A thorough analysis has been conducted on key market players covering their business overview, product portfolio, financial overview and business strategies.
List of Charts
Overview of Technological Changes in Banknote Industry
Banknote Lifecycle
Banknote Printing Process
Banknote Distribution Model
COEFER of Major Currencies Worldwide (1Q2015-4Q2016)
Share of Currencies Worldwide (4Q2016)
Global Banknote Substrate Market by Segments (2016)
Global Banknote Market by Threads (2016)
Annual Production Volume of US Currency Notes (2006-2016)
Production Share of US Currency Notes by Denomination (2016)
Production Value of US Currency Notes by Denomination (2006-2016)
Euro Banknotes Production Volume (2006-2016)
Euro Banknotes Production Share by Denomination (2016)
Value of Euro Banknotes Produced in the Eurozone (2006-2016)
Stock of Notes in Circulation in the UK by Value (2006-2017)
Stock of Notes in Circulation in the UK by Volume (2006-2017)
Production of Bank of England Banknotes by Volume (2006-2017)
Banknotes Production Volume in UK by Denomination (2016/17)
Issue of Bank of England Banknotes by Value (2006-2017)
Issue of Bank of England Banknotes by Volume (2006-2017)
Volume Share of Banknotes Issued in UK by Denomination (2016/17)
Destruction of Bank of England Banknotes by Value (2006-2017)
Destruction of Bank of England Banknotes by Volume (2006-2017)
Volume of Destructed Banknotes in UK by Denomination (2016/17)
Damaged Bank of England Notes Claims Received (2010-2016)
Australian Banknote Production Volume (2006-2016)
Australian Banknotes Issued by Value (2006-2016)
Australian Banknotes Issued by Denomination (2016)
Number of Australian Banknotes Circulated by Denomination (2016)
New Zealand's Low Denomination Notes in Circulation (2006-2017)
New Zealand's High Denomination Notes in Circulation (2006-2017)
New Zealand Circulation of Banknotes by Denomination (2016)
Number of Swiss Banknotes in Circulation (2006-2016)
Number of Swiss Banknotes in Circulation by Denomination (2016)
Swiss Banknotes in Circulation by Value/Denomination (2006-2016)
Global GDP Growth (2007-2016)
Global Banknote Print Market Share by Company (2016)
Global Banknote Substrate Market Share by Company (2016)
De La Rue's Revenue Share by Business Segments (2017)
De La Rue's Revenue and Profit (2013-2017)
G&D Group's Revenue Share by Business Segments (2016)
G&D Group's Revenue and Net Income (2012-2016)
Fortress Paper Group's Net Sales Share by Business Segments (2016)
Fortress Paper Group's Net Sales Share by Region (2016)
Fortress Paper Group's Net Sales (2012-2016)
