yStats.com: India projected to outpace other top markets in Asia through 2021
Based in Hamburg, Germany, yStats.com, a leading firm with expertise in secondary market research, released the new report "India B2C E-Commerce Market 2017" that focuses on India's E-Commerce and highlights new findings.
Millennials and consumers from rural areas who utilize mobile Internet technology are compelling E-Commerce expansion in India. Information from the yStats.com report reveals that Millennials will grow to encompass one-third of the population and contain more than three-quarters of digital buyers in India through 2020. M-Commerce surpassed the 50% mark regarding the share of total E-Commerce sales and is expected to continue rising. When using either a desktop or a mobile device, cash on delivery maintains its rank as the top payment method for Indian consumers, though mobile wallets like Paytm also have a growing share.
In India, Amazon and Flipkart own most E-Commerce space, together making up over two-thirds of online gross merchandise value for 2016. According to yStats.com findings, Amazon spent billions of dollars on Indian E-Commerce, resulting in their revenue doubling in fiscal 2016. Flipkart is also experiencing heavy investments from industry giants like Microsoft, eBay and Tencent Holdings. Alibaba, Tencent's Chinese competitor, raised their investment in Paytm, showcasing India's lucrative potential.
About yStats.com
Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, yStats.com is one of the world's leading secondary market research companies. We are committed to providing the most up-to-date and objective data on Global B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment markets to sector-leading companies worldwide.
Our multilingual staff researches, gathers, filters and translates information from thousands of reputable sources to synthesize accurate and timely reports in our areas of expertise, covering more than 100 countries and all global regions. Our market reports focus predominantly on online retail and payments, but also cover a broad range of related topics including M-Commerce, Cross-Border E-Commerce, E-Commerce Delivery, Online Gaming and many others. In addition to our wide selection of market reports, we also provide custom market research services.
We are proud to cooperate with companies like Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters. Given our numerous citations in leading media sources and journals worldwide, including Forbes and the Wall Street Journal, we are considered one of the most highly-reputed international secondary market research companies with an expertise in the areas of B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment.
