HIMCOM conferred best Media institute in North India

Heritage Institute of Management & Communication achieved best media institute in North India award by bollywood actress Shipla Shetty at Goa

Mr. Syed Masood (MD, HIMCOM) receiving award from Shilpa Shetty

Syed Masood

Syed Masood

-- Now a day's craze of media is all around. Everyone is in the chase to defeat each other. Actually the craze of doing mass communication is very trendy. Not just because of fame but to make their career for long term. There are various mass communication institutes in delhi, but the very renowned institute all over in Delhi is HERITAGE INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT OF COMMUNICATION (HIMCOM), as it is conferred as the best media institute in North India and it has archived the International Excellence Award by the very famous veteran actress of Bollywood Shilpa sheety kundra at Goa. Shilpa was the chief guest of the ceremony as she presented the award to HIMCOM Managing Director MR. SYED MASOOD. He achived this award not only because of hard work in addition to this achievement is for the determination , passion and many other power packed talent.The ceremony was hosted by Rithvik dhanjani. And it was very great event with full of enthusiasm.HIMCOM has a very well organized set up in New Delhi, maharani bagh and provides very excellent knowledge regarding journalism. And everyone is aware of the fact that journalism is very trending now a days. So if you want to perceive new things about journalism you must join HIMCOM , which helps in nurture your all over personality with a new diversified future. After archieving this award MR. Syed Masood said '' I am very grateful to receive this award that is only because of hard work of our faculty and administration, students and of course of parents . HIMCOM offers degree in Bachelors in Mass communication, Masters in mass communication , PG Diploma in Mass Communication.Visit: http://www.himcom.in