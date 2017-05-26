News By Tag
HIMCOM conferred best Media institute in North India
Heritage Institute of Management & Communication achieved best media institute in North India award by bollywood actress Shipla Shetty at Goa
HIMCOM has a very well organized set up in New Delhi, maharani bagh and provides very excellent knowledge regarding journalism. And everyone is aware of the fact that journalism is very trending now a days. So if you want to perceive new things about journalism you must join HIMCOM , which helps in nurture your all over personality with a new diversified future. After archieving this award MR. Syed Masood said '' I am very grateful to receive this award that is only because of hard work of our faculty and administration, students and of course of parents . HIMCOM offers degree in Bachelors in Mass communication, Masters in mass communication , PG Diploma in Mass Communication.
Visit: http://www.himcom.in
