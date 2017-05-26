 
Trekking in Nepal- Nepal Trekking, Nepal Himalaya Treks

Nepal trekking in best price and excellent with Himalayan Asia Treks
 
ALAMO, Calif. - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Everest commonly known as Sagarmatha, situated at the height of 8848 we raise high in the world. Exoticness and the hand fullness of snow beauty will definitely stay long in the adventure traveler. Following the footsteps of Hillary and Tenzing to the Greatest Mountain in the world! The ultimate challenge of Everest base camp trek offers breathtaking mountain panoramas, if you like to walk; this is one of the most inspiring places in the world to do it.Aside from breathtaking scenery, travelers to the region can experience unique Sherpa culture by visiting monasteries and museums along the way. Days are filled with walking for the sheer pleasure of it, past colorful prayer wheels and across swing bridges, while evenings are rewarded with hot food and conversation with like-minded people around the dining-room fire.

This is the most popular trekker's base camp for Mt Everest and the more famous one. Reached by an 8/16 day trek its views of Everest are limited up close due to some other mountains in front of it. However you do get spectacular views of all the Himalayan mountain range while being right on them. And, you get the fantastic trekking experience.

Up to 4000 meters you will find dense stands of forest including pine, oak and the spectacular flowering rhododendrons. Euophrys omnisuperstes, a minute black jumping spider, has been found at elevations as high as 6,700 meters (22,000 ft), possibly making it the highest confirmed non-microscopic permanent resident on Earth. Yaks are often used to haul gear for Mount Everest climbs; they can haul 100 kg (220 pounds), and have thick fur and big lungs.For more detail: https://www.himalayanasiatreks.com/

Media Contact
Himalayan Asia Treks and Expedition P. Ltd.
+9779851098880
***@himalayanasiatreks.com
End
Source:
Email:***@himalayanasiatreks.com Email Verified
Tags:Nepal Himalaya Trekking
Industry:Tourism
Location:Alamo - California - United States
Subject:Websites
