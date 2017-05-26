Extentia Launches Map Plotter Premium Extension,an Upgrade to its Business Productivity App for Sale

Extentia has launched Map Plotter Premium Extension, an upgrade to its Map Plotter Premium app that helps businesses map and geographically visualize their business data and customer information.

End

-- Salesforce users can now use Map Plotter Premium in the Professional EditionExtentia has launched Map Plotter Premium Extension, an upgrade to its Map Plotter Premium app that helps businesses map and geographically visualize their business data and customer information. With this extension, the app can now be used in the Professional Edition and can be customized based on specific requirements from users. Pre-installation of the Map Plotter Premium (base package) is required.The app automatically geocodes the addresses in standard and custom objects and plots data on the map for easy visualization.Large numbers of markers are clustered to ensure a clean and clear visual of data on the map.Outline specific, custom areas on the map using the drawing tools, to view plotted points within those areas.Provide a custom radius to view other data points around the selected location.Set a filter criteria, and save these frequently used searches for convenient access at any time.Differentiate between Accounts, Leads, and Contacts by color coding the pins for each Salesforce object. In addition to that, users can also select a specific address to be highlighted on the map.Find out more about the points plotted on the map. Learn about the weather, restaurants in the vicinity and places to stay.Find directions between multiple points to efficiently plan routes. Easily switch to Google Maps or Apple Maps, for driving instructions.Generate status reports to diagnose the geocoded queries which were not successfully plotted on the map.Immediate on Salesforce AppExchange.For Map Plotter Premium ExtensionFor Map Plotter Premium (base package)Read more about Map Plotter Premium here http://www.extentia.com/mapplotter/