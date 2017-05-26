 
Extentia Launches Map Plotter Premium Extension,an Upgrade to its Business Productivity App for Sale

Extentia has launched Map Plotter Premium Extension, an upgrade to its Map Plotter Premium app that helps businesses map and geographically visualize their business data and customer information.
 
 
Tags:

Tags:
Extentia
Map Plotter
India

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Pune - Maharashtra - India

Subject:
Events

PUNE, India - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Salesforce users can now use Map Plotter Premium in the Professional Edition

Extentia has launched Map Plotter Premium Extension, an upgrade to its Map Plotter Premium app that helps businesses map and geographically visualize their business data and customer information. With this extension, the app can now be used in the Professional Edition and can be customized based on specific requirements from users. Pre-installation of the Map Plotter Premium (base package) is required.

Key Features of the App

Plot all objects
The app automatically geocodes the addresses in standard and custom objects and plots data on the map for easy visualization.

View Data in Clusters
Large numbers of markers are clustered to ensure a clean and clear visual of data on the map.

Use Drawing Tools for Selection
Outline specific, custom areas on the map using the drawing tools, to view plotted points within those areas.

Identify Locations Within a Radius
Provide a custom radius to view other data points around the selected location.

Save Searches with Fields Filters
Set a filter criteria, and save these frequently used searches for convenient access at any time.

Color Coded Pins
Differentiate between Accounts, Leads, and Contacts by color coding the pins for each Salesforce object. In addition to that, users can also select a specific address to be highlighted on the map.

View Location Information
Find out more about the points plotted on the map. Learn about the weather, restaurants in the vicinity and places to stay.

Get Directions
Find directions between multiple points to efficiently plan routes. Easily switch to Google Maps or Apple Maps, for driving instructions.

Get Reports on Geocoded Data
Generate status reports to diagnose the geocoded queries which were not successfully plotted on the map.

Availability
Immediate on Salesforce AppExchange.
For Map Plotter Premium Extension

https://appexchange.salesforce.com/listingDetail?listingI...

For Map Plotter Premium (base package)

https://appexchange.salesforce.com/listingDetail?listingI...

Read more about Map Plotter Premium here http://www.extentia.com/mapplotter/
Source:Extentia
Email:***@extentia.com
Posted By:***@extentia.com Email Verified
Tags:Extentia, Map Plotter, India
Industry:Technology
Location:Pune - Maharashtra - India
Subject:Events
