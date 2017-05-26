News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
"Bowling for Dads" brings a New Father's Day Tradition that is Affordable for Everyone!
As one of Fatherhood Support Network's annual fundraising events, "Bowling for Dads" provides an opportunity on Father's Day for families to celebrate and honor dads who are present and actively involved in the lives of their children while helping to raise money and support for the organization. Funds raised will be used to help support the Fatherhood Support Network's training of Fatherhood Mentors across the country, one-on-one mentorship activities, and the coordinating of other positive family events such as "DAD'S NIGHT OUT" (held in April of each year).
"Bowling for Dads" is a nationally promoted event that takes place on Father's Day every year at bowling centers all across the United States. "Compared to Father's Day, Mother's Day' has a history of being known as an annual day that is celebrated with great fervor and triggers intense emotions not just from children but from family, friends, and loved ones," said Anthony Parnell, M.S.W., Executive Director of Fatherhood Support Network. "Our hope is that 'Bowling for Dads' on Father's Day ─ year by year ─ grows into a national event that equally triggers emotions of gratitude and appreciation for fathers from children, friends, and loved ones; equally, this new tradition on Father's Day will be easily embraced because it's fun and affordable for everyone," continued Parnell.
Among several participating bowling centers, Gold Coast Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada and Irvine Lanes in Irvine, California are two of FSN's biggest supporters, providing excellent discounts and promotion of the event. Other participating cities include: Concord, CA, Atlanta, GA, Columbus, OH, and Immokalee, FL. To participate, bowlers need to register for only $10 on www.bowlingfordads.com and then reserve lanes at their local bowling center on Father's Day. More information about the Fatherhood Support Network can be found on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
www.BowlingforDads.com
About Fatherhood Support Network
The Fatherhood Support Network is an IRS recognized 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to help fathers maintain an active role in the lives of their children and to significantly reduce the number of children growing up in father absent homes.(www.FatherhoodSupportNetwork.org)
Contact
Anthony Parnell, Executive Director
***@fatherhoodsupport.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse