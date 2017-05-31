News By Tag
Global Equity Specialist Eduard Steinbach Plc. Continues to Hold Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)
Senior Portfolio Manager, Alec Morgan anticipates "Buy" Rating after share price surpasses $1000 mark.
Amazon.com (AMZN) stock made headlines this week when it briefly surpassed $1,000 per share, achieving a new all-time high of $1,001.20. While the stock has pulled back to about $992 at the time of this writing, its recent rise makes it a good time to evaluate its potential as an investment according to senior research analyst for Steinbach Plc. Alec Morgan. "Shares are up about 39% in the past 12 months and an incredible 217% in the past three years. Overall, Amazon's strong competitive position, broad-based growth, and rising free cash flow stand out above the risks of a potential margin erosion over time and uncertainties associated with international expansion. Despite the higher stock price, Amazon continues to give investors strong reasons to bet on the stock" says Morgan, who also manages private client portfolios, "Even at $1,000, I'm calling Amazon stock a buy."
Other hedge funds and investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,357,782 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $12,266,213,000 after buying an additional 548,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 10,317,381 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $8,638,846,000 after buying an additional 237,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,893,066 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $4,097,013,000 after buying an additional 198,927 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,637,241 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $3,882,808,000 after buying an additional 59,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,314,655 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $3,612,703,000 after buying an additional 21,840 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
