 
News By Tag
* Fashion
* Jewelry
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Lifestyle
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Malviya Nagar
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1
May 2017
313029282726


Vogue Crafts & Design Pvt Ltd launches amusing beaded and gemstone jewelry!

Beaded and gemstone jewelry is something which keeps trending, somewhere or the other. We often see some amusing jewelry with effect of beads and gemstones.
 
 
rings
rings
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Fashion
Jewelry

Industry:
Lifestyle

Location:
Malviya Nagar - Delhi - India

Subject:
Products

MALVIYA NAGAR, India - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Beaded and gemstone jewelry is something which keeps trending, somewhere or the other. We often see some amusing jewelry with effect of beads and gemstones, these beads and gemstone play a vital role in the making of the jewelry as well as in creating an impressive impact on the wearer and the viewer. Jewelry is something that instantly grabs your mind and makes you look distinct from others in a jiffy. If we talk about beads then there are humongous ranges of beads that can be used in the making of jewelry like acrylic beads, crystal beads, pearl beads, resin bead and etc. There are humongous ranges of beads in the store for every woman out there. Similarly if we talk about gemstones, then there are different gaudy and unique gems around us which are still unnoticed. When it comes to jewelry one can don this beautiful gemstone jewelry which Vogue Crafts & Designs pvt ltd offers. The company has immense knowledge about different variety of jewelry. Also, offers different jewelries such as fashion jewelry, imitation jewelry, sterling silver jewelry and also they have recently launched their new collection of gold and silver jewelry which is already out!

The company acts as a bone to a lot of retailer and also housewife's who want to open their small venture of jewelry. Vogue Crafts & Design pvt ltd has opened doors for a lot of people who want to expand their business and also have a creative mind set and wants to wear their own customized pieces of jewelry. The company is always open for suggestions from their clients and undertakes customization of jewelry as well. This is one of the leading brands in jewelry industry and has reached on the top with the efforts made by them. They strictly don't believe in compromising on quality over pricing of the jewelry as we all know that in the long run it is only the quality of the products which speaks for itself. With their in-house quality section, they keep a regular testing done for the procured raw material for its glossy look, finish and durability. They have huge quality inspecting team and their quality controllers strictly monitor the entire production process, right from the time of procuring of raw material till the final delivery of the order to the client. Also, all the finished products are tested on various quality parameters to ensure flawlessness in the entire range. The company has always been a client centric organization; their clients are the most vital causes behind the success and growth of their company. Their major concern is to keep long-term and healthy relationship with their clients and keep them happy by providing them adorable and opulent quality assortment of jewelry products. Because of their ethical business policies, client centric approach, transparent dealings and easy payment modes, they are able to garnered vast client base all across the globe. They have always tried their best in offering the best and distinct design to the customer in the terms of quality and design. There are happy customers of Vogue Crafts & Design all over the world.  For more Details Kindly Check on: http://www.voguecrafts.com/fashion-Jewelry.php

Contact
Vogue Crafts and Designs Pvt. Ltd.
***@voguecrafts.com
End
Source:Vogue Crafts and Designs Pvt. Ltd.
Email:***@voguecrafts.com
Posted By:***@voguecrafts.com Email Verified
Tags:Fashion, Jewelry
Industry:Lifestyle
Location:Malviya Nagar - Delhi - India
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Vogue Crafts And Designs Private Limited PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share