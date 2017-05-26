News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Vogue Crafts & Design Pvt Ltd launches amusing beaded and gemstone jewelry!
Beaded and gemstone jewelry is something which keeps trending, somewhere or the other. We often see some amusing jewelry with effect of beads and gemstones.
The company acts as a bone to a lot of retailer and also housewife's who want to open their small venture of jewelry. Vogue Crafts & Design pvt ltd has opened doors for a lot of people who want to expand their business and also have a creative mind set and wants to wear their own customized pieces of jewelry. The company is always open for suggestions from their clients and undertakes customization of jewelry as well. This is one of the leading brands in jewelry industry and has reached on the top with the efforts made by them. They strictly don't believe in compromising on quality over pricing of the jewelry as we all know that in the long run it is only the quality of the products which speaks for itself. With their in-house quality section, they keep a regular testing done for the procured raw material for its glossy look, finish and durability. They have huge quality inspecting team and their quality controllers strictly monitor the entire production process, right from the time of procuring of raw material till the final delivery of the order to the client. Also, all the finished products are tested on various quality parameters to ensure flawlessness in the entire range. The company has always been a client centric organization;
Contact
Vogue Crafts and Designs Pvt. Ltd.
***@voguecrafts.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse