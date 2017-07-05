News By Tag
Hockey Goaltending Guru Tops Amazon Bestseller List with "Target Practice"
"Target Practice: 8 Mistakes That Ruin a Love of the Game", the new book from in-demand hockey goaltending coach Chris Dyson, is a surprise hit claiming a coveted spot as an Amazon Bestseller.
It is no surprise that quality goaltenders are often difficult to find among student athletes. Experts agree that there are just not enough skilled coaches to help all of them to learn to play their best. Canadian Goaltending Expert Coach Chris Dyson has won a hard earned reputation over 30 years in hockey coaching experience to teach and enrich progressive development techniques.
In exciting news, Coach Dyson recently released his new book "Target Practice: 8 Mistakes That Ruin a Love of the Game" aimed at making his teaching method more widely accessible. All signs point to this being a huge success, with the book already making the Amazon Bestseller list, and massive interests continue to rise.
"Publishing a book about my training methods and other goalie related ideas is a dream come true," commented Coach Dyson. "It's a way to share what I've learned on a much larger scale than I ever could in person. I'm looking forward to see how the book release continues to develop."
Coach Dyson has worked with student goalies, goaltenders, their coaches and their families for over 30 years. His emphasis, and something that largely separates him from his peers, is not just building on his student's technical ability and sense of discipline, but also on making sure their love for the game stays fresh and vibrant. According to Dyson, this approach helps guard against burnout and relieves unhealthy pressure that a young goaltender could otherwise experience.
Early reviews of "Target Practice" have been consistently positive.
A recent critic remarked, in a five star review, "Chris Dyson's new book 'Target Practice' brilliantly addresses some of the biggest problems plaguing student hockey, offering easy-to-understand, simple-to-implement strategies to correct them. Advocating the ethical advancement of children to improve grassroots hockey, Dyson has a three year plan to positively affect 50,000 goaltenders and coaches. He is truly helping children to love the game, learn life skills, and continue playing longer."
Coach Dyson is available for media interviews, guest appearances and contributions to appropriate media channels. Media professionals are encouraged to get in touch with his team for a complimentary copy of his new book.
Visit the Target Practice Initiative website at http://www.authorchrisdyson.com/
About Chris Dyson:
Chris Dyson is passionate about hockey—in particular, about goaltending. His mission is to change the game from the grassroots up by providing coaches with reliable, proven techniques for keeping the game fun while raising strong goaltenders. Chris has instructed students from 18 countries and seeded Puckstoppers Goalie Schools in Europe, the United States, and Canada.
