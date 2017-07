Hockey Goaltending Guru Tops Amazon Bestseller List with "Target Practice"

"Target Practice: 8 Mistakes That Ruin a Love of the Game", the new book from in-demand hockey goaltending coach Chris Dyson, is a surprise hit claiming a coveted spot as an Amazon Bestseller.

chris dyson book

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Events

• Charity

• Sports Industry:

• Event Location:

• London - Ontario - Canada Subject:

• Events

Media Contact

Puckstoppers Goaltending Development

Chris Dyson

+1-519-668-7414

***@targetpracticeinitiative.com Puckstoppers Goaltending DevelopmentChris Dyson+1-519-668-7414

End

--It is no surprise that quality goaltenders are often difficult to find among student athletes. Experts agree that there are just not enough skilled coaches to help all of them to learn to play their best. Canadian Goaltending Expert Coach Chris Dyson has won a hard earned reputation over 30 years in hockey coaching experience to teach and enrich progressive development techniques.In exciting news, Coach Dyson recently released his new bookaimed at making his teaching method more widely accessible. All signs point to this being a huge success, with the book already making the Amazon Bestseller list, and massive interests continue to rise.," commented Coach Dyson. "It's a way to share what I've learned on a much larger scale than I ever could in person. I'm looking forward to see how the book release continues to develop."Coach Dyson has worked with student goalies, goaltenders, their coaches and their families for over 30 years. His emphasis, and something that largely separates him from his peers, is not just building on his student's technical ability and sense of discipline, but also on making sure their love for the game stays fresh and vibrant. According to Dyson, this approach helps guard against burnout and relieves unhealthy pressure that a young goaltender could otherwise experience.Early reviews ofhave been consistently positive.A recent critic remarked, in a five star review, "Chris Dyson's new book 'brilliantly addresses some of the biggest problems plaguing student hockey, offering easy-to-understand, simple-to-implement strategies to correct them. Advocating the ethical advancement of children to improve grassroots hockey, Dyson has a three year plan to positively affect 50,000 goaltenders and coaches. He is truly helping children to love the game, learn life skills, and continue playing longer."Visit the Target Practice Initiative website at http://www.authorchrisdyson.com/ for FREE membership to a library of FREE instructional material provided by goalie coaches from around the globe. Also look for the upcoming online educational system, launching this summer, which will provide minor hockey coaches with a solid understanding and certification in the essential core goaltending skills.For more information on Coach Chris Dyson's work, be sure to visit http://www.authorchrisdyson.com/Chris Dyson is passionate about hockey—in particular, about goaltending. His mission is to change the game from the grassroots up by providing coaches with reliable, proven techniques for keeping the game fun while raising strong goaltenders. Chris has instructed students from 18 countries and seeded Puckstoppers Goalie Schools in Europe, the United States, and Canada.