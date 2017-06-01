News By Tag
MyUS Launches 'Share Your Iftar Moments' Photo Contest
Shipping company announces Iftar photo contest where entrants could win a $1,000 U.S. shopping spree & $500 in free international shipping from the USA
To celebrate the Holy Month of Ramadan, MyUS, the number one ranked U.S. shipping company for international shoppers, launched its 'Share Your Iftar Moments' Photo Contest. The contest encourages people to share their Iftar pictures by uploading them to MyUS' Facebook contest page. The picture with the most likes by the end of Ramadan will receive an online U.S. shopping spree in the form of a USD1000 Amazon gift card, plus up to USD500 worth of free shipping from the United States to anywhere in the world.
MyUS encourages competition entrants to be creative when uploading pictures of their favourite food, their Iftar dining tables and spreads, post-Iftar Suhoor gatherings, or anything else that they love about Iftar. Entrants must post their photos on the MyUS Share Your Iftar Moments contest page by midnight on 27 June 2017. The photo that generates the most Facebook likes by that date will win the competition.
MyUS CEO Ramesh Bulusu said: "This competition is a great opportunity for us to celebrate the Holy Month of Ramadan with people all around the world. The contest is open to all, they don't have to be a MyUS member to win."
Bulusu added, "With Eid al-Fitr around the corner, we've been working to reduce international shipping rates by 20-40% in many countries to help reduce costs for people who want to shop US stores online. These lower rates should be an attractive option when people start shopping online for Eid."
The Iftar photo competition rules require participants to be above the age of 18 to enter. Participants are also required to have taken the photos themselves. By uploading photo entries to the MyUS Facebook page, participants are allowing MyUS to reuse the photos. Participants are not allowed to post their photo entries anywhere else online. The competitions rules also stipulate that only one submission is allowed per person, and must not be offensive or vulgar in anyway. MyUS possesses the right to remove photos of this nature and will disqualify entrants for breaking this rule. Participants will also be disqualified for using tools and applications to unnaturally increase the likes on their photos. For more information, visit the contest entry page here: https://www.facebook.com/
