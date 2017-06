Barcode Bazar : Max Letatwin Launched New Ferrule Printer LM550A

Barcode Bazar, India's biggest distributor of Letatwin Ferrule printing Machines is offering huge discounts on the newly launched ferrule printer Letatwin LM-550A.

End

-- With the delivery and shipping nationwide Barcode Bazar has welcomed the new ferrule printer LM-550A PC launched by Max Letatwin, a Japan Based Company. Buy it now before they run out. We are selling this Ferrule printing at a discounted prices as there is a huge promotional offer for Letatwin Max LM-550A.Previous models of the letatwin were LM-380E and LM-390A, but the model LM-390A is discontinued but the LM-380E is still available in the markket. The consumables for all the letatwin models will be same for all the models of the Letatwin such as Black ink Ribbon , Tapes and the PVC Tubes.Letatwin LM-550A is now available with barcode bazar and you can call any Barcode Bazar representative for any of the he /she will be happy to help you.**** Buy confidence 100% Guaranteed****Please call to our office at 011-65100333. The whole team of Barcode Bazar will be happy to work with you.Thank you very muchBarcode BazarB-26, 3Floor, Patel GardenDwarka Mod, Dwarka, New DelhiIndia-110059Email-sales@barcodebazar.comLetatwin Max LM-550A ( http://www.barcodebazar.com/ Letatwin/Ferrule- Printers/Let... )., ferrule printer (http://www.barcodebazar.com/Ferrule-Printers.html)Website: www.barcodebazar.com