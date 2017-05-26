News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Barcode Bazar : Max Letatwin Launched New Ferrule Printer LM550A
Barcode Bazar, India's biggest distributor of Letatwin Ferrule printing Machines is offering huge discounts on the newly launched ferrule printer Letatwin LM-550A.
Previous models of the letatwin were LM-380E and LM-390A, but the model LM-390A is discontinued but the LM-380E is still available in the markket. The consumables for all the letatwin models will be same for all the models of the Letatwin such as Black ink Ribbon , Tapes and the PVC Tubes.
Letatwin LM-550A is now available with barcode bazar and you can call any Barcode Bazar representative for any of the he /she will be happy to help you.
**** Buy confidence 100% Guaranteed****
Please call to our office at 011-65100333. The whole team of Barcode Bazar will be happy to work with you.
Thank you very much
Barcode Bazar
B-26, 3rd Floor, Patel Garden
Dwarka Mod, Dwarka, New Delhi
India-110059
Email-sales@
Letatwin Max LM-550A (http://www.barcodebazar.com/
Website: www.barcodebazar.com
Contact
Barcode Bazar
9711081512
barcodebazar@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse