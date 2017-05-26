 
News By Tag
* letatwin LM 550-A
* letatwin Max 550A
* LM-550A Price
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Engineering
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Delhi
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1
May 2017
313029282726

Barcode Bazar : Max Letatwin Launched New Ferrule Printer LM550A

Barcode Bazar, India's biggest distributor of Letatwin Ferrule printing Machines is offering huge discounts on the newly launched ferrule printer Letatwin LM-550A.
 
 
Letatwin LM550A 2
Letatwin LM550A 2
DELHI, India - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- With the delivery and shipping nationwide Barcode Bazar has welcomed the new ferrule printer LM-550A PC launched by Max Letatwin, a Japan Based Company.   Buy it now before they run out. We are selling this Ferrule printing at a discounted prices as there is a huge promotional offer for Letatwin Max LM-550A.
Previous models of the letatwin were LM-380E and LM-390A, but the model LM-390A  is discontinued but the LM-380E is still available in the markket. The consumables for all the letatwin models will be same for all the models of the Letatwin such as Black ink Ribbon , Tapes and the PVC Tubes.

Letatwin LM-550A is now available with barcode bazar and you can call any Barcode Bazar representative for any of the he /she will be happy to help you.

**** Buy confidence 100% Guaranteed****

Please  call  to our  office at 011-65100333. The whole team of Barcode Bazar will be happy to work with you.


Thank you very much

Barcode Bazar

B-26, 3rd Floor, Patel Garden

Dwarka Mod, Dwarka, New Delhi

India-110059

Email-sales@barcodebazar.com

Letatwin Max LM-550A (http://www.barcodebazar.com/Letatwin/Ferrule-Printers/Let...)., ferrule printer (http://www.barcodebazar.com/Ferrule-Printers.html)

Website: www.barcodebazar.com

Contact
Barcode Bazar
9711081512
barcodebazar@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:letatwin LM 550-A, letatwin Max 550A, LM-550A Price
Industry:Engineering
Location:Delhi - Delhi - India
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Barcode Bazar News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share