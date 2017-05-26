Top Doctors at The Esthetic Clinics Publish Paper On Non-Surgical Body Tightening

The leading authority in India in the field of cosmetic dermatology and facial plastic surgery - the esteemed team of doctors at The Esthetic Clinics,

-- The leading authority in India in the field of cosmetic dermatology and facial plastic surgery - the esteemed team of doctors at The Esthetic Clinics, has, yet again, made an astounding contribution to the medical fraternity. Their latest research paper on the 'Combined use of radiofrequency and ultrasound device for lipolysis, skin tightening and cellulite treatment' has been published in one of the top international journals in the field - the Journal of Cosmetic and Laser Therapy on Taylor and Francis Online. Authored by Dr. Rinky Kapoor in collaboration with Dr. Debraj Shome, and Dr. Anima Ranjan, this paper on non-surgical body tightening has been very well received by the medical community across the country.The Esthetic Clinics is a group of world class treatment centers in India, providing plastic surgery and skin care solutions for all kinds of ailments and aesthetic enhancement purposes. Headed by a team of esteemed doctors like Dr. Rinky Kapoor and Dr. Debraj Shome, the clinic has emerged as one of the most trusted destinations for patients looking to effectively resolve their cosmetic and skin health problems like birth abnormalities, skin fractures, trauma, facial abnormalities and a variety of skin diseases and ailments."One of the most common and prominent cosmetic problems emerging today is skin laxity and excess of sub-cutaneous fat deposits. The recently published research paper by the expert team at The Esthetic Clinics investigates the efficacy and practical usage of a novel radiofrequency and ultrasound workstation for lipolysis, circumference reduction, treatment of skin laxity and cellulite. We, at the Esthetic Clinics, are dedicated towards practicing evidence based medicine and pushing the boundaries of this niche super specialty field by delivering ultra-effective treatments through the hands of our esteemed doctors and medical experts." explains the PR representative of The Esthetic Clinics and the owner of the website TheEstheticClinic.com.The research paper is available for reference on the website of Taylor and Francis online as part of the Journal of Cosmetic and Laser Therapy. It happens to be one of the leading publications in the field and has published articles and researches submitted by some of the topmost experts in cosmetology and plastic surgery.The clinic is known to be one of the most prominent and reliable brands in the field of cosmetic dermatology and related surgeries with many successful procedures and publications to its credit. If you are suffering from any skin related ailment or are looking to cosmetically enhance your facial appearance through reconstructive and corrective procedures, this is the clinic that you should be placing your trust upon. With top medical professionals like Dr. Rinky Kapoor and Dr. Debraj Shome handling your case, you are assured of being in expert hands.For more information on The Esthetic Clinic or to book a consult with one of their doctors, visitThe Esthetic Clinics are a group of world renowned cosmetic treatment centers in India, headed by leading medical professionals - Dr. Rinky Kapoor and Dr. Debraj Shome. Having tie-ups with the most respected medical institutes and hospitals in Mumbai, the clinic offers a variety of treatments including cosmetic surgeries like botox, filler injections and face-lifts, reconstructive surgeries, cancer and tumor removal treatments as well as skin treatments for issues like acne, pigmentation and more.